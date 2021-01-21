The Bay cast: Who is Grace actress Amy James-Kelly and was she in Coronation Street?

21 January 2021, 09:22

Amy-James Kelly is starring in The Bay season 2
Amy-James Kelly is starring in The Bay season 2. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who plays Grace Marshbrook in The Bay and what else has she been in? Here's what we know about Amy James-Kelly...

The Bay season 2 has finally made it to our screens after being pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers have already seen DS Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie) back in the coastal town of Morecambe, where things aren’t exactly going well.

A while a gripping new murder case has got us hooked, some fans were quick to notice a former Coronation Street actress is part of the cast.

Who plays Grace Marshbrook in The Bay?

Amy James-Kelly has joined the cast of The Bay as Grace Marshbrook, who is a member of the grieving family.

Amy James-Kelly is starring in The Bay as Grace
Amy James-Kelly is starring in The Bay as Grace. Picture: ITV

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “#TheBay Great to see Amy James-Kelly back on our screens. Was brilliant in #Corrie.”

“Lovely to see Amy James Kelly on #TheBay tonight,” said another.

Read More: The Bay cast: How old is Lindsey Coulson and who did she play in EastEnders?

As well as starring in Corrie, Amy- starred in the eight-part period drama JerichoIn in 2016, as well as Moving On in 2018.

She also played the role of Jenny in Netflix Original drama Safe and Suzannah Washington in Gentleman Jack.

Film lovers may also recognise her as Sarah in 2019’s Military Wives.

Before appearing on our TVs, Amy starred in productions of Beauty Manifesto, Trojan Women, My Fair Lady and Frank and Ferdinand.

Who did Amy James-Kelly play in Coronation Street?

Amy is best known for her role as troubled teenager Maddie Heath in Coronation Street.

Maddie was introduced on Christmas day in 2013 when Sophie Webster (Brooke Vincent) began volunteering at a homeless shelter.

The pair’s friendship soon led to something more and they fell in love.

Maddie was caught in an explosion in the building yard at the Victoria Court flats in June 2015 and passed away with Sophie, Sally and Kevin by her side.

Meanwhile, ahead of her new role in The Bay, Amy shared an Instagram post thanking the producers for taking into consideration her health condition.

She wrote: "I started filming this just weeks after my endometriosis surgery.

“And Claire the costume designer was brilliant with making sure I was comfortable and that my waistband didn't hurt (hoorah for overalls), that I had pockets and places to hide painkillers and heat packs and space for extra dressings...

"What fine company I was in on this job. Fine, fine company. Said company often unknowingly scooped me out of some harsh, harsh slumps at such a strange and painful time in my life."

Now Read: The Bay cast: How old is Joe Absolom and who did he play in EastEnders?

