Who has Gray Atkins killed in EastEnders?

Gray Atkins killed his first victim last year in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

How many people has Gray Atkins murdered in EastEnders? Here's what we know...

EastEnders' villain Gray Atkins arrived in Albert Square with his wife Chantelle back in March 2019, along with their two children Mack and Mia.

While they seemed like the perfect family, things soon got very dark when it came to light that Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith) was abusing Chantelle.

During lockdown Gray’s abuse of Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) got worse and she decided she was going to try and run away.

Gray Atkins has killed three people in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Unfortunately, he caught wind of her plan and things ended in tragedy when Gray pushed Chantelle on to a knife and left her to die.

He was able to get away with it by framing his wife’s death as a tragic accident, with the rest of Albert Square unaware of what he had done.

But who else has Gray killed? Here’s what we know about the soap villain…

Who has Gray Atkins killed in EastEnders?

As well as his wife, Chantelle, Gray has killed Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) and Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami).

Tina Carter made a return to EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Back in December 2020, it seemed as though Tina Carter was on to Gray’s evil ways having been in an abusive relationship herself.

After trying to frame Tina for an attack on Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), he then snapped and ended up strangling her.

The evil villain later took her body away in his car and managed to get rid of it, before telling Mick (Danny Dyer) and Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) that she had run away.

However, Tina recently made a brief return in the form of a flashback.

After Gray had an explosive argument with Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), he then saw a terrifying image of Tina lying dead on his sofa.

Earlier this year, Gray’s third victim met his grisly end in an underground tube station.

After Gray developed a strange relationship with his children’s nanny Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), he wasn’t happy when she started a romance with Kush Kazemi.

When Whitney and Kush got engaged, the pair decided to flee Albert Square and Gray was furious.

He followed them to the Tube station and waited for Whitney to go to the toilet before pushing Kush in front of a train.