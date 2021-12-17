Emmerdale viewers predict Gavin DNA twist as Ben Richards makes debut

Fans of Emmerdale have ‘worked out’ a huge twist involving newcomer Gavin.

​​Emmerdale fans think they’ve predicted a shock new storyline, guessing Gavin could actually be Chloe Harris' father.

Over the past few weeks, viewers have watched Chloe try to get away from her controlling father who hasn’t yet been revealed.

But Al Chapman seemingly met his match this week when newcomer Gavin turned up and started to threaten him.

So, who is Gavin and does he have a connection to Chloe? Here’s what we know…

Who is Gavin in Emmerdale?

We don’t yet know much about Gavin, but viewers think he is Chloe’s real dad.

Gavin turned up on Thursday and started asking Al why their plans to turn The Woolpack into luxury apartments was taking so long.

It was previously hinted that Chloe’s father was called Damon and is currently in prison, but one fan wrote on Twitter: "Is that Chloe's dad threatening Al in the car?#Emmerdale.”

"Is this fella threatening Al gonna turn out to be Chloe’s dad?? #Emmerdale,” said another.

A third added: “"That's Chloe's dad isn't it? Knew they would link those two up. #Emmerdale."

What else has Ben Richards been in?

Ben Richards, 49, studied dance from an early age and has had a long career in theatre.

He has performed on London's West End before turning his hand to TV.

Most people will recognise the star from his role on Footballers’ Wives where he played Bruno Milligan from 2005-2006.

He has also had roles in Holby City and The Bill, before returning to theatre work.

In 2015, he joined the cast of Hollyoaks as Ben Bradley and finished filming the following year.

Ben has also starred in pantomimes including Beauty and the Beast.