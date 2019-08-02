Emmerdale viewers heartbroken as Frank Clayton dies in devastating factory blaze

2 August 2019, 15:37

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Emmerdale viewers were left in tears after watching Frank Clayton give his own life to save daughter Tracy Metcalfe.

Emmerdale viewers had to watch Frank Clayton tragically die in the factory fire during Thursday night's heartbreaking episodes (August 1).

Michael Praed played the role of for three years but has bowed out from the ITV soap in very dramatic fashion.

After Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) unwittingly started a blaze at the Sharma and Sharma sweet factory, Frank went back into the fire to try and find his daughter Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh).

When he found her trapped in a storeroom in the burning building, he bravely fought the flames until he eventually managed to break her out.

Read More: Eastenders spoilers: Stacey Fowler's shock exit storyline REVEALED after Phil Mitchell attack?

But as Tracy managed to escape, Frank tried to find an engagement ring he planning to propose to girlfriend Megan Macey with.

As he then tried to leave the factory, there was an almighty explosion.

His distraught daughters Tracy and Vanessa watched on as paramedics tried to save Frank, but he was pronounced dead.

Read More: Emmerdale's Charley Webb reveals arrival of third baby with Matthew Wolfenden in adorable snap

And fans of the show were devastated by the emotional scenes, as one wrote: “Omg no Frank That was so sad #Emmerdale.”

“RIP Frank @emmerdale thanks for a great portrayal @MichaelPraed sad to see Frank leave but all the best in your new ventures #emmerdale #Frank,” said another.

While a third wrote: “Can't believe they've just killed him off. #Emmerdale

And a fourth added: “So not happy that Frank has been killed off. He was one of my favourite characters!”

Following the episode, actor Michael Praed has since released a statement on Twitter thanking fans for their support.

Confirming his character’s death, he said” "Sadly, it's the demise of young Frank.

"I would just like to thank all you guys for your support, and I hope you continue to love the show as much as I do, and all the people in it."

