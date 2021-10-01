Inside Emmerdale's Katherine Dow Blyton's life as Harriet Finch returns to the soap

Katherine Dow Blyton has played Harriet Finch since 2013. Picture: Twitter/ITV

Emmerdale’s Harriet Finch has returned to our screens after disappearing from the soap for six months.

Emmerdale fans will know Kathryn Dow Blyton as Harriet Finch in the long running ITV soap.

After making her debut in 2013, Kathryn’s character has been part of some huge storylines over the years.

As well as an affair with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), the St Mary's Church vicar has been stabbed twice and recently faced the wrath of evil criminal DI Mark Malone.

Harriet Finch has been absent from Emmerdale for six months. Picture: ITV

But what do we know about Katherine away from her life on Emmerdale?

Katherine was born on November 20 1964 in Jarrow, County Durham and made her first TV appearance in 1995 in the series Cracker.

A year later she bagged her first film role in Brassed off, which starred huge stars such as Ewan McGregor and Tara Fitzgerald.

The 56-year-old also appeared in Hollyoaks between 2001 and 2005 as Sally Hunter, and played Chrissy in This is England '86 and This is England '88, from 2010-2011.

Katherine Dow Blyton has been on our screens for years. Picture: Alamy

Katherine has also had roles in The Royal, Where The Heart Is, Casualty and The Syndicate.

Before getting her permanent role on Emmerdale, Katherine previously appeared on the soap as an unnamed Doctor who treated Roy Glover (Nicky Evans) after he severed his fingers.

TV fans might also recognise Katherine from Coronation Street, as she has previously appeared on the soap four times.

Firstly, in 1996 she played Nicola Owens, she then took the role of Dr Groves in 1998, before starring as buildings manager Liz Morrisey in 2001 and Niamh McQuillan in 2007.

Night night x pic.twitter.com/Gq8fpjLL7V — Katherine Dow Blyton (@BlytonDow) November 25, 2020

Back in August 2010, Katherine starred in a stage production based on the history of Coronation Street called Corrie made to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the soap.

As for her personal life, the actress lives in London with her dog Dexter, and regularly shares photos of him on social media.

She is also related to children's author Enid Blyton, previously telling This Morning host Eamonn Holmes: “Enid Blyton was a cousin of my grandpa’s”.

It has previously been reported that she could be worth between £1million and £5million thanks to her lengthy acting career.