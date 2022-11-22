When are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on this week?

Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been cancelled on some days. Picture: ITV

What time are Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week and how long are they on for? Here's what we know about the World Cup schedule...

Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been left confused this week after there were major changes to the schedule.

The schedule change has been made as the FIFA World Cup coverage kicks off across ITV and BBC.

It started on Sunday 20th November and will run until 8th December, with the soaps going back to normal after this.

ITV bosses shared a post on Emmerdale and Coronation Street's official accounts warning fans of the shake up.

Emmerdale's schedule has been changed for the World Cup 2022. Picture: ITV

The statement said: "Heads up, our schedules are a little different whilst the World Cup is on.

"Here's what to expect this week! As an extra treat, all episodes are ready to binge as a box set each Monday morning. But remember, this is a spoiler free zone".

This means fans won't miss out on the soaps if they happen to be replaced by football fixtures and they can catch up on the ITV hub.

But when is Emmerdale on this week and what time will Coronation Street be airing?

Coronation Street episodes have been changed this week. Picture: ITV

When is Emmerdale on tonight?

Tuesday 22nd November - 7pm to 8pm

Wednesday 23rd November - 7pm to 8pm

Thursday 24th November - 7pm to 8pm

Friday 25th November - Not on

Saturday 26th November - Not on

Sunday 27th November - 6pm to 7pm

When is Coronation Street on tonight?

Tuesday 22nd November - Not on

Wednesday 23rd November - 8pm to 9pm

Thursday 24th November - 8pm to 9pm

Friday 25th November - Not on

Saturday 26th November - Not on

Sunday 27th November - 7pm to 8pm

No soaps will air on ITV on Friday 25th November as there will be coverage of the England v USA game from 6.05pm.

Instead, Emmerdale and Coronation Street will be airing special hour-long episodes on Sunday.

Despite the prior warning, many soap fans aren’t happy with the coverage, as one commented: “Totally get that, but couldn't it be on a designated Sport channel gonna miss Emmerdale and Corrie today 🤔”

“Should be on other channels instead of main channels,” another wrote, while a third added: “More boring football 😮😮, thankfully I can still watch my favourite 😍 soaps ❤️”.

