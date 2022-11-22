When are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on this week?

22 November 2022, 07:34

Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been cancelled on some days
Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been cancelled on some days. Picture: ITV

What time are Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week and how long are they on for? Here's what we know about the World Cup schedule...

Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been left confused this week after there were major changes to the schedule.

The schedule change has been made as the FIFA World Cup coverage kicks off across ITV and BBC.

It started on Sunday 20th November and will run until 8th December, with the soaps going back to normal after this.

ITV bosses shared a post on Emmerdale and Coronation Street's official accounts warning fans of the shake up.

Emmerdale's schedule has been changed for the World Cup 2022
Emmerdale's schedule has been changed for the World Cup 2022. Picture: ITV

The statement said: "Heads up, our schedules are a little different whilst the World Cup is on.

"Here's what to expect this week! As an extra treat, all episodes are ready to binge as a box set each Monday morning. But remember, this is a spoiler free zone".

This means fans won't miss out on the soaps if they happen to be replaced by football fixtures and they can catch up on the ITV hub.

But when is Emmerdale on this week and what time will Coronation Street be airing?

Coronation Street episodes have been changed this week
Coronation Street episodes have been changed this week. Picture: ITV

When is Emmerdale on tonight?

  • Tuesday 22nd November - 7pm to 8pm
  • Wednesday 23rd November - 7pm to 8pm
  • Thursday 24th November - 7pm to 8pm
  • Friday 25th November - Not on
  • Saturday 26th November - Not on
  • Sunday 27th November - 6pm to 7pm

When is Coronation Street on tonight?

  • Tuesday 22nd November - Not on
  • Wednesday 23rd November - 8pm to 9pm
  • Thursday 24th November - 8pm to 9pm
  • Friday 25th November - Not on
  • Saturday 26th November - Not on
  • Sunday 27th November - 7pm to 8pm

No soaps will air on ITV on Friday 25th November as there will be coverage of the England v USA game from 6.05pm.

Instead, Emmerdale and Coronation Street will be airing special hour-long episodes on Sunday.

Despite the prior warning, many soap fans aren’t happy with the coverage, as one commented: “Totally get that, but couldn't it be on a designated Sport channel gonna miss Emmerdale and Corrie today 🤔”

“Should be on other channels instead of main channels,” another wrote, while a third added: “More boring football 😮😮, thankfully I can still watch my favourite 😍 soaps ❤️”.

Read more

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

Isabelle Hodkins plays Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins' life away from Victoria Sugden character

Sally Walsh starred in Emmerdale in 1997

Who did Sally Walsh play in Emmerdale and where is she now?

Angie Reynolds starring in Emmerdale in 2000

What happened to Angie Reynolds in Emmerdale and where is Freya Copeland now?

Here's what EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars earn

How much do Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street actors get paid?

Who will be shot in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale fans 'work out' Chas Dingle is shot in showdown

Trending on Heart

Scarlette Douglas has revealed an unaired conversation with Boy George

I’m a Celebrity's Scarlette Douglas reveals unaired court case chat with Boy George

Holly Willoughby is wearing a rented dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to rent her black and white lace dress from Hurr

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has shown off her bauble hack

Stacey Solomon shares £2.50 Christmas bauble hack using bouncy balls

Celebrities

This is who has been voted off I'm A Celebrity so far

Who left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and which star is favourite to be voted out?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Mike Tindall joined I'm A Celebrity for the money

Mike Tindall signed up for I’m A Celebrity for the money because his ‘work dried up’

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie got married in 2020

Inside I'm A Celebrity star Ant McPartlin's family life with wife Anne-Marie

Celebrities

A mum has revealed she washes her Christmas tree

Mum divides opinion after revealing she washes her Christmas tree in the bath

Christmas

I'm A Celebrity viewers slam Boy George for risking campmates letters from home

I'm A Celebrity viewers slam Boy George for risking campmates' letters from home

I'm A Celebrity 2022

A dad has asked for the morning off baby duties

Dad sparks debate for demanding 'morning off' from parenting duties at weekends

Lifestyle

Pink performed Hopelessly Devoted to You

P!nk tributes Olivia Newton John with emotional performance of Hopelessly Devoted To You

Celebrities

Mike Tindall was read a sweet letter by his wife on I'm A Celebrity

Zara Tindall's sweet nicknames for Mike revealed in adorable I'm A Celebrity letter

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Sixteen-year-old Korben wore a red dress to his prom

Schoolboy goes viral after attending prom in sequined tuxedo ballgown

Lifestyle

The man shared his story to Reddit (stock images)

Man refuses to swap plane seats with mum and baby because he paid extra to sit there

Lifestyle

The celebrities have been sending messages to their family and friends from the camp

I'm A Celebrity: All the stars' secret signals to family and friends explained

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Martin Lewis has revealed why it's best to keep your washing machine off between 4pm and 7pm

Martin Lewis explains why you should never put the washing machine on between 4pm and 7pm

Lifestyle