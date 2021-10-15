How old is Stephen Webb on Gogglebox?

15 October 2021, 08:48

Stephen Webb is 50-years-old
Stephen Webb is 50-years-old. Picture: Instagram

What is Stephen Webb’s age? Here’s what you need to know about the Gogglebox star…

Gogglebox is back on our screens with a brand new series and we couldn’t be happier.

And one pairing that makes us howl with laughter is Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel Lustig.

While Chris joined the Channel 4 show all the way back in 2013, Daniel made his debut in 2019.

But how old is Stephen Webb and when is his birthday? Here’s what we know…

Stephen Webb celebrated his birthday over summer
Stephen Webb celebrated his birthday over summer. Picture: Instagram

How old is Stephen Webb on Gogglebox?

Stephen Webb is 50-years-old and he was born in July 1971.

Daniel Lustig is four years younger than his husband, making him 46-years-old.

Earlier this year, Gogglebox fans were shocked when Stephen revealed he had a big birthday coming up.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a photo of an early birthday present which was a jar of sweets from Sam's Sweets n Shakes with the message "Happy 50th birthday Stephen".

Daniel Lustig joined Stephen Webb on Gogglebox in 2019
Daniel Lustig joined Stephen Webb on Gogglebox in 2019. Picture: Instagram

One follower then wrote: "You look fantastic for 50! Would never have said you were that old... have a great day."

Another posted: "You are 50??? Wtf, I would barely put you at 40!!! Looking fabulous."

A third said: "Happy birthday Stephen you don't look a day over 30 have a lovely day xx."

Meanwhile, Gogglebox viewers were distracted by Stephen Daniel's new home on the show recently.

The hairdressers showed off their new Brighton apartment on the most recent episode of the show, complete with some very funky giraffe paintings.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "Stephen & Daniel’s new pad looks lovely #Gogglebox"

“Love how fancy Steven and Daniel's new building is #Gogglebox,” someone else said.

A third joked: "Are they in the Grand Hotel Brighton #Gogglebox"

The couple tied the knot in July 2018 at the picturesque Chateau de Lisse in Lot-et-Garonne in France after getting engaged in 2016.

Stephen used to appear on Gogglebox alongside his best friend Chris Butland-Steed, but Chris quit in 2018 and Stephen appeared with his mum, Pat.

Daniel then joined his husband in February 2019.

