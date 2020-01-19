Bake Off fans call for Noel Fielding’s Mighty Boosh co-star Julian Barratt to replace Sandi Toksvig

19 January 2020, 11:20

Fans of the show think Julian Barratt could be Noel's perfect co-host.
Fans of the show think Julian Barratt could be Noel's perfect co-host. Picture: Getty / Channel 4

Speculation is brewing over who's going to step into Sandi's shoes – and the wacky comedian is coming out on top.

Great British Bake Off fans are calling for Noel Fielding’s Mighty Boosh co-star Julian Barratt to replace Sandi Toksvig on the hit Channel 4 baking show.

Following the shock announcement that Sandi, 61, was leaving after just three series to focus on other projects, GBBO fans have taken to social media to speculate on who's going to snag the role.

And although the hunt is on for a brand new face to front the popular cake contest alongside Noel, 46, viewers think there's no one better to snatch the opportunity than his old comedy partner, Julian.

Read more: Great British Bake Off shock as Sandi Toksvig quits after three years

Viewers believe he'll bring a wacky twist to the show.
Viewers believe he'll bring a wacky twist to the show. . Picture: Getty

Taking to Twitter to beg TV bosses to employ the British actor, writer and comedian, one fan wrote: "Julian Barratt as new Bake Off host please! #GBBO #TheMightyBoosh."

Next to a gif of Julian saying 'oh yes', another tweeted: "With Sandi leaving... there’s only one person who can replace her. @noelfielding11 make it happen #gbbo #themightyboosh."

While a third joked: "I'll do literally anything to see Julian Barratt replace Sandi on #GBBO (stands for Great British Boosh Off now)".

A fourth agreed, writing: "They should get Julian Barrett in to replace Sandi on #GBBO Reunite the boosh."

Read more: Why did Sandi Toksvig quit The Great British Bake Off and who will replace her?

Sandi Toksvig announced she was quitting the role after just three series.
Sandi Toksvig announced she was quitting the role after just three series. Picture: Channel 4

Noel and Julian first partnered up to create The Mighty Boosh in 2004 and continued to work together on their surreal show until 2007.

The eccentric pair had a strong cult following, and now many GBBO fans are calling for the wacky performers to "reunite the boosh".

Since Sandi revealed she was leaving the baking contest, Noel has confirmed he will be returning to the programme alongside judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in 2020.

Read more: How old is Noel Fielding, when did the Great British Bake Off host start dating girlfriend Lliana Bird and when was their baby born?

He has since spoken out about the QI quiz host's departure though, explaining he already feels lost without her.

Noel tweeted: "I feel like Tom without Jerry ! Mick without a Keef :( gonna miss yooooooooooooooooo and the wonderful times we got to play together in the tent!

"Double acts are rare and magical beast and working with you was a pleasure x x x all my love Mr Noel x."

The Copenhagen-born broadcaster will co-host the upcoming charity series, The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off, before leaving the show for good.

