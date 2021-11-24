Who won the Great British Bake Off 2021?

24 November 2021, 08:21

Giuseppe won the Great British Bake Off 2021
Giuseppe won the Great British Bake Off 2021. Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions
Bake Off spoiler: Who won the 2021 series and what do we know about Giuseppe?

**Warning The Great British Bake Off 2021 spoilers below**

It was a very tense final over on the Great British Bake Off last night.

The last three standing - Chigs, Giuseppe and Crystelle - went head to head in a bid to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

And it all came down to the final showstopper challenge which tasked the finalists with creating a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party display using both sweet and savoury treats.

The Bake Off 2021 finalists
The Bake Off 2021 finalists. Picture: Channel 4/ Love Productions

But who won the Bake Off this year and what happened in the final?

Who won the Great British Bake Off 2021?

Giuseppe Dell'Anno was crowned the winner of the 12th series of The Great British Bake Off.

The 45-year-old chief engineer from Bristol is the first Italian to take home the top prize as he beat off competition from Crystelle Pereira and Chigs Parmar.

After hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding announced the news, Giuseppe said: "There are no words, I am speechless for once. All I can think of is the reaction from my mum and dad.

Giuseppe won the Bake Off 2021
Giuseppe won the Bake Off 2021. Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions

"The fact is that everything I have done to deserve this comes from (dad's) heritage, it's the best thank you note I can possibly send him.

"He is going through a very bad time health-wise, so I think this is going to be a great boost.

"I don't say often or lightly that I am proud of what I do, but in this case I am really proud of what I have done. It's unbelievable!"

The judges set three final tasks, where they had to make carrot cake, Belgian buns and recreate a Mad Hatter's Tea Party.

And Giuseppe definitely impressed, as he made dough filled with chocolate and hazelnuts, shaped in the form of a giant mushroom.

He also baked mango and passion fruit panna cottas, orange and fig heart-shaped muffins, and asparagus and pea-filled choux pastries shaped like a caterpillar.

Paul Hollywood was full of praise, as he said: "The first time I walked into the tent and in the first signature I saw his mini rolls, I thought that looks like our winner, you could see the heart and soul going into his baking," declared the judge.

Dame Prue added: "He is such a classic beautiful baker and he represents a long tradition of classic Italian baking. He has done it brilliantly all the way through.

"I am going home to make much more Italian cakes because they really are good."

