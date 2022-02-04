How many episodes of All Of Us Are Dead are there on Netflix?

4 February 2022, 15:34

How many episodes of All Of Us Are Dead are there?
How many episodes of All Of Us Are Dead are there? Picture: Netflix
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

All Of Us Are Dead episode guide: how many episodes are in season one of the Netflix show?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you're just getting started on Korean-language horror series All Of Us Are Dead, you can bet it's about to become your newest Netflix obsession.

It follows the lives of a group of students who get trapped in their high school when it becomes ground zero for a horrifying new zombie virus.

The gory series has proved a massive hit with Netflix viewers, and it's currently holding the number one spot on the streaming service's charts.

If you're loving the series and wanting to know how many episodes are left, we've got the lowdown...

There are 12 episodes of All Of Us Are Dead season one
There are 12 episodes of All Of Us Are Dead season one. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are there in All Of Us Are Dead?

There are a whopping 12 episodes in series one, meaning you'll have plenty of time to enjoy the series.

Each instalment lasts around an hour, so you'd better set aside a weekend or two to watch the whole thing.

All episodes of All Of Us Are Dead season one are available to stream on Netflix now
All episodes of All Of Us Are Dead season one are available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

What is All Of Us Are Dead about?

All Of Us Are Dead sees a group of students attempt to escape from the zombies that have taken over their school, without getting turned into one themselves.

Among the cast is Squid Game actor Lee Yoo-mi. She plays Na-yeon, a wealthy and stuck-up student at the school.

Speaking previously about her character, the actress said: "I really can’t wait to show you my character Na Yeon, and I know that a lot of you might hate the character and hate me for the character, but going forward, and because of that, I wish I could present you maybe a lovely character that’s endearing."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

All Of Us Are Dead centres around a zombie virus outbreak

Will there be a season two of All Of Us Are Dead on Netflix?

Get to know Lee Yoo-Mi

Who is Lee Yoo-Mi? Get to know the Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead star

Celebrities

Who lives and dies in All Of Us Are Dead?

All Of Us Are Dead ending: who survives in the zombie Netflix show?
Who Plays Cheong-San In All Of Us Are Dead?

Who plays Cheong-San in All Of Us Are Dead?

Belinda Owusu starred as Libby Fox in EastEnders

Who did Belinda Owusu play in EastEnders and what happened to her character?

Trending on Heart

Here's what happened to the Married at First Sight season 9 couples

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are the couples now?
The man shared his dilemma to Reddit (stock image)

'I've uninvited my mum from my wedding because she refuses to give me money'

Lifestyle

Snow is heading to the UK this weekend

UK weather: Snow set to fall today as Met Office issues ice warning

News

Lisa Armstrong shared some gorgeous holiday photos on Instagram

Lisa Armstrong unveils matching tattoos with boyfriend James Green

Celebrities

The Chase viewers were fuming this week

The Chase fans furious after player knocks £8K off team’s prize
Drivers could be fined under a new law

Drivers parking on pavements face £70 fine under new law

News

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

Your Harry Potter book could be worth thousands

Here’s how to tell if your old Harry Potter book is worth over £20,000

Lifestyle

Home-owners have been issued a warning about the dangers of bamboo

Home-owner's warning after neighbour's bamboo plant causes £100,000 worth of damage

Lifestyle

Sarah-Jane Potts is starring in The Teacher

Inside The Teacher star Sarah-Jane Potts' life away from acting
The Responder has been met with high praise from viewers

The Responder fans brand series 'best show of the year' after finale
A mum has been slammed for charging parents to come to a birthday party

Mum shocked after she’s asked to pay £25 to attend child's birthday party

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield is not presenting This Morning today

Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Eddie Boxshall has seemingly hit out at his ex Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall hits out at split with ‘savage’ post

Celebrities

A mum was awarded £500 from This Morning

Mum left in tears as This Morning's Rochelle and Alison give her £500 to help feed her children

This Morning