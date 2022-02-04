How many episodes of All Of Us Are Dead are there on Netflix?

Picture: Netflix

All Of Us Are Dead episode guide: how many episodes are in season one of the Netflix show?

If you're just getting started on Korean-language horror series All Of Us Are Dead, you can bet it's about to become your newest Netflix obsession.

It follows the lives of a group of students who get trapped in their high school when it becomes ground zero for a horrifying new zombie virus.

The gory series has proved a massive hit with Netflix viewers, and it's currently holding the number one spot on the streaming service's charts.

If you're loving the series and wanting to know how many episodes are left, we've got the lowdown...

Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are there in All Of Us Are Dead?

There are a whopping 12 episodes in series one, meaning you'll have plenty of time to enjoy the series.

Each instalment lasts around an hour, so you'd better set aside a weekend or two to watch the whole thing.

Picture: Netflix

What is All Of Us Are Dead about?

All Of Us Are Dead sees a group of students attempt to escape from the zombies that have taken over their school, without getting turned into one themselves.

Among the cast is Squid Game actor Lee Yoo-mi. She plays Na-yeon, a wealthy and stuck-up student at the school.

Speaking previously about her character, the actress said: "I really can’t wait to show you my character Na Yeon, and I know that a lot of you might hate the character and hate me for the character, but going forward, and because of that, I wish I could present you maybe a lovely character that’s endearing."