How old is Celebs Go Dating's Karim Zeroual and what is his height?

Celebs Go Dating is back with a whole new format this winter.

A group of unlucky-in-love celebrities have all moved into a giant mansion in a bid to find their perfect match.

As always, love experts Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson are back with their dating advice, while Tom Read Wilson is on hand to lend a listening ear.

And one of the stars who’s signed up to the agency is Strictly Come Dancing finalist Karim Zeroual.

But how old is Karim and what TV shows has he been in?

How old is Karim Zeroual?

Karim Zeroual was born 14 November 1993, making him 27-years-old.

He attended Sylvia Young Theatre School, before going on to star in many TV shows.

The actor started his career as Sadiq in The Sparticle Mystery, and in 2014 he landed a regular presenting role on kids show CBBC.

His other TV appearances include EastEnders, Blue Peter, Top Class, DaVinci's Demons, Saturday Mash-Up!, Richard Osman's House of Games and Bitesize Daily.

Karim has also performed in London’s West End in The Lion King and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

How tall is Karim Zeroual?

Karim is around 170 cm or 5 feet 7 inches.

When was Karim Zeroual on Strictly and where did he come?

Karim Zeroual joined the Strictly Come Dancing line up in 2019, which was the seventeenth series.

The star was partnered with professional dancer Amy Dowden and they received the first perfect 40 points of the series for their Jive in Week 11.

Karim and Amy missed out on the top spot to Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher and were runners-up.

Meanwhile, speaking about Celebs Go Dating, Karim said he’s ready to find The One.

“Sadly, this year I came out of a long-term relationship,” he said.

“But I feel ready now to start dating again and throw myself in the deep end. Hopefully the agents are going to help me find the girl of my dreams!”

Who is Karim's ex girlfriend?

During his time on Strictly Come Dancing, Karim was dating student Poppy-Hannah Birtwhistle.

The couple were together for three years but decided to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Karim split up with Poppy back in December 2019 after rumours he had been texting someone else.

