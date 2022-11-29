First look at I'm A Celebrity Coming Out Show as release date is confirmed

First look at I'm A Celebrity Coming Out Show as release date is confirmed. Picture: Shutterstock

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity The Coming Out Show will air on ITV1 on Thursday, four days after the final.

On Sunday night, I'm A Celebrity 2022 came to an end as footballer Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

The finale saw Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner come in second place and former Health Secretary and MP Matt Hancock coming in third place.

Now, ITV1 has confirmed that The Coming Out Show will air on Thursday night at 9PM.

The Coming Out Show gives an in-depth look at what the celebrities did in the days after leaving the jungle.

Jill Scott takes a selfie with the cast of I'm A Celebrity 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

The show will also see the entire cast come together for a reunion and to reminisce over some of biggest moments of the series.

In first look pictures released this week ahead of the must-anticipated Coming Out Show, we can see all ten of the campmates dressed to-the-nines for their reunion.

Winner Jill looked glam after ditching her jungle uniform for a black jumpsuit, while Boy George reverted to his iconic style.

Owen Warner, Babatunde Aleshe, Chris Moyles, Seann Walsh, Matt Hancock, Boy George, Sue Cleaver, Charlene White, Jill Scott, Scarlette Douglas and Mike Tindall reunite for I'm A Celebrity, The Coming Out Show. Picture: Shutterstock

Matt Hancock chats to Sue Cleaver, Seann Walsh and Owen Warner during the I'm A Celebrity reunion. Picture: Shutterstock

Mike Tindall puts on a pair of underpants that read 'Nibble My Nuts' as Matt Hancock, Chris Moyles, Sue Cleaver and Scarlette Douglas watch. Picture: Shutterstock

The cast of the 2022 series looked in high spirits as they reunited, with one picture showing the group taking a selfie together.

One picture from the reunion shows Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver holding up a pair of underpants which read: "NIBBLE MY NUTS", a reference to Mike Tindall's embarrassing story about dancing with Princess Anne.

In another, Mike can be seen putting the pants on over his trousers as the rest of the campmates laugh.

Jill Scott, the Queen of the Jungle, looks glam in a black jumpsuit as she speaks to her campmates at the reunion. Picture: Shutterstock

Matt Hancock, Scarlette Douglas and Babatunde Aleshe recreate the 'Candy' dance. Picture: Shutterstock

Boy George poses for a selfie with Seann Walsh. Picture: Shutterstock

Scarlette Douglas, Babatunde Aleshe and Matt Hancock can also been see recreating the 'Candy' dance which they learnt while in camp.

The Coming Out Show appears to have been filmed before the group gathered for a farewell dinner with their families and friends before jetting home from Australia.

During the dinner, Mike Tindall gave an emotional speech to his fellow campers which was shared by Charlene White on social media.

