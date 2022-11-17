Ant and Dec call out Charlene White to producers for 'rule-breaking'

17 November 2022, 10:36 | Updated: 17 November 2022, 10:51

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly weighed in on the I'm A Celebrity debate over Charlene White not wanting to sleep in the RV.

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have called out Charlene White she refused to sleep in the RV on Wednesday night.

The Loose Woman star has refused to sleep in the much comfier, indoor bed for another night.

Comedian Seann Walsh has been left complaining about a bad back from sleeping in a hammock.

This could have been avoided if Charlene had chosen to sleep in the RV alongside Matt Hancock and free up a camping bed.

Charlene White doesn't feel comfortable sleeping in the RV
Charlene White doesn't feel comfortable sleeping in the RV. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Shutterstock

And Ant and Dec were quick to weigh in on the drama during an Instagram Live last night.

Dec said: "Do you get it? I don’t get it," as Ant replied: "Why would you not want to sleep in there? It can't just be because of the spiders. Does she not want to sleep with Matt?"

Dec suggested that could be the underlying reason, but Ant insisted: "I think it might be that but you’ve got to think of others and if other people have to then sleep in a hammock because of your actions and have a bad back, then you’ve got to look at your actions."

Dec replied: "I’m not sure it’s really playing as a team member by doing that. By taking up a bed."

Dec then asked: "Is she not breaking the rules as a deputy camp leader by not going in the RV?"

Ant replied: "I think maybe she is. I’m going to speak to the producers about it."

Celebrities around camp have been getting increasingly frustrated about their sleeping conditions.

Seann Walsh asked Mike Tindall to crack his back after he explained in the Bush Telegraph: “Whenever I see a holiday postcard with someone in a hammock on a beach, I’m going to be like, ‘That is a lie!’ I want to sleep on the floor, but I’m too scared I’ll get eaten alive.”

Charlene White finding a spider in her RV bed on I'm A Celebrity
Charlene White finding a spider in her RV bed on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner offered to take the hammock for the night and Seann accepted.

Owen then urged Charlene to take the RV bed, but she decided not to sleep next to Matt Hancock.

He added in the Bush Telegraph: “The RV is lovely. A comfy bed, mattress, duvet, pillows… the RV is an unreal night’s sleep literally.”

