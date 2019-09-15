Olivia Attwood 'in talks' for I'm A Celeb as she confesses it's her 'DREAM' to enter the jungle

Olivia Attwood reveals she's in talks to star in I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram / ITV

The former Love Island star admits she'd love to star in the 'iconic' show after taking part in Extra Camp last year.

Olivia Attwood has revealed she's in talks to star in the next series of I'm A Celebrity.

The glamorous TV personality, 28, admitted to being part of "ongoing" negotiations with ITV to enter the jungle and confessed it's her "dream" to take part in the hit show.

The reality queen, who has gained a legion of followers since hitting Love Island screens in 2017 thanks to her sassy, no-nonsense ways, said: "There have been conversations with I’m A Celebrity. It’s ongoing.

"It would be my dream to do the jungle. I’ve made no qualms about that. It’s such an iconic show."

Read More: Holly Willoughby's stint on I'm A Celebrity has DOUBLED her seven-figure salary

Olivia, who is currently making waves as the newest member of TOWIE, has already experienced a snippet of life Down Under.

Last year she made an appearance on I'm A Celeb Extra Camp and even braved a stomach-churning Bushtucker challenge, which saw her hold a string of creepy crawlies in her mouth for 60 seconds.

She told the Daily Star: "Going out there gave me a taste for it. I got to do a trial, which was amazing."

The model from Surrey is just one of the adventurous celebs pipped to star in the upcoming winter line-up.

Also rumoured to be sky-diving into the Aussie wilderness is Love Island contestant Amy Hart.

While she hasn't hinted that producers have approached her like Liv, the former air hostess, 26, has made it very clear the reality show is firmly on her career wishlist.

Read more: I'm A Celebrity 2019: When does it start, who's in the rumoured line-up and will Ant McPartlin present?

During an interview with Heart Dance Breakfast, the 26-year-old was asked if she'd like to join the jungle line-up.

She said: "I would love to! I’d absolutely love to. I hate rats. I hate rats. That’s the only thing. Like I can deal with the Spiders and stuff, I can deal with all the creepy crawlies but it’s the rats. "They put me in that coffin with rats."

Along with Olivia and Amy, Paul Hollywood's ex Summer Monteys-Fullam is allegedly being offered a huge amount of money to jet to Oz following her split from the Bake Off judge.

A TV insider told The Mirror: "She’d be TV gold and can all but name her price.

"If she gets her way, she’ll be one of the highest-paid contestants ever."