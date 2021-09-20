Who plays Layla in Sex Education?

Robyn Holdaway is the actor who plays Layla in Sex Education - here's your need-to-know on them.

Sex Education season three arrived on Netflix on Friday September 17, and the new series has seen a number of new characters join the old favourites.

One of the actors joining the cast is Robyn Holdaway, who played recurring character Layla in the series.

Layla is a student at Moordale, who is non-binary and features in storylines alongside newcomer Cal (played by Dua Saleh).

Unlike Cal, who is very forthcoming and stands up to headmistress Hope against her stringent and unfair rules, Layla is a little more withdrawn and avoids conflict.

Here's your need-to-know on Robyn.

Who is Robyn Holdaway?

Robyn is an actor best known their roles in Strike, Doctors, and Sex Education.

They play non-binary student Layla in the show, who was involved in a storyline about safe binding towards the end of the series, which has been praised by viewers.

Robyn recently took to Twitter to write about their time on Sex Education, saying: "So excited to finally be able to share Layla's story with y'all. It was an incredible experience, made all the more wonderful by my nonbinary sibling @doitlikedua".

They also paid tribute to their co-stars, writing: "What made #SexEducation so awesome to work on was the whole team of people involved. Cast and crew were all wonderful and welcoming. Sending out love to them all today."

Is Robyn Holdway on Instagram?

You can follow Robyn on Instagram @robynholdaway.

How can I watch Sex Education season three?

The third series of the show is available to watch on Netflix.

Its official synopsis reads: "It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."