Love Island’s Maura is left RAGING as new boy Tom’s head is turned by Elma

Maura is left furious after new boy Tom admits he also like Elma. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Tension is rising in the Love Island villa between new girls Maura and Elma.

Last night’s Love Island saw single girls Maura and Anna sent on dates with the two new boys, Jordan and Tom.

While Maura was unlucky in love with Tommy – as he chose to couple up with Molly-Mae over her – it appears the Irish stunner has already set her sights on new boy Tom.

However, Elma and Maura’s friendship is about to come to a head as new boy Tom reveals he also fancies Elma in tonight’s Love Island.

During their date, Maura and Tom have an instant connection, with Tom telling Maura that Tommy not picking her in the decoupling was “his loss” because “you are beautiful”.

New boy Tom is interested in Maura and Elma. Picture: ITV

Maura was not impressed at Tom's confession about Elma. Picture: ITV

However, when the new boys return to the villa, and are quizzed about who they’re interested in the villa, Tom reveals that, as well as Maura, he likes Elma.

Later, while talking about Tom in the dressing room, Elma tells the girls – including Maura: “He’s a really nice boy, I get on with him.”

When asked who had a better personality, Elma replies: “Their equally the same,” before adding: “You can’t really rule anything out in here.”

Maura is clearly annoyed in the dressing room, and continues to vent to Lucie about her predicament.

Maura turned to Lucie to vent about the situation. Picture: ITV

“What annoys me the most, she’s coupled up with Anton, she has the chance, I’m not coupled up with anyone,” she tells Lucie on the day beds.

She adds: “I haven’t had the chance to couple up with anyone. She’s meant to be my f**king friend, and now what? Am I going to have to fight for him as well? Talk about destroying my confidence.”

Later in the beach hut, Maura says she is “f**ing raging” about the situation.

But will Tom fall for Maura or Elma? Will Elma’s head turn from Anton?

