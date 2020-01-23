What football team does Love Island star Luke Trotman play for, what is his position and how did he get injured?

23 January 2020, 21:00 | Updated: 23 January 2020, 21:01

Luke's football career revealed
Luke's football career revealed. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Here's everything you need to know about Luke Trotman's career as a football player...

Love Island might have only been on for less than two weeks, but there’s already enough drama to last us a lifetime.

And things were stepped up a notch tonight when Luke Trotman made his debut alongside fellow bombshell Luke Mabbott.

But as he gets set to make a stir in the South African villa, let's take a look into the 22-year-old’s past career as a footballer.

What football team does Love Island’s Luke Trotman play for and what position does he play?

Luke is a defender for Darlington F.C., regularly sharing snaps of himself training on Instagram.

He started his career at Luton Town and made his debut for the club at 16 against Cambridge in 2013.

After signing a pro deal with his childhood club, Luke's priorities changed when he suffered a bad leg break in a youth fixture and the player decided to put his football career on hold to go to University.

View this post on Instagram

Drop the shoulder 🕺🏾

A post shared by Luke Troy Trotman (@luketroytrotman) on

Read More: Love Island sends in two bombshells called Luke... and one is a Justin Bieber lookalike

During his recovery, Luke played for St Neots Town as he studied banking, finance and management at Loughborough Uni.

He then joined Nuneaton during his studies, before signing for Darlington in November 2017.

He was also called to play for the England C team – which recognises the finest non-league talent – where he played against Wales and Estonia.

Read More: Where can you buy the Love Island water bottles? All the merchandise for 2020

View this post on Instagram

Boot Off, Countdown On...⏳

A post shared by Luke Troy Trotman (@luketroytrotman) on

How did Love Island’s Luke get injured?

Unfortunately, he suffered a nasty injury back in August 2019 and ruptured an Achilles tendon during a match and was told he couldn’t play for eight months.

Posting a photo from his hospital bed back last summer, he wrote: “Successful Operation, Road to recovery starts now✌🏾 Swipe to see me eating hospital food while the surgeon tells me it’s 7-9 months before I’m back playing 🥴”

He has since posted snaps of his recovery alongside inspirational messages such as: “Stay focused through adversity 🎯🏃🏿‍♂️”

Speaking to the Northern Echo back in October, Luke said: "I fully ruptured my Achilles, so they stitched it and I've had to let it heal for two months in a plastic boot.

View this post on Instagram

Stay focused through adversity 🎯🏃🏿‍♂️

A post shared by Luke Troy Trotman (@luketroytrotman) on

"But he added that being at a university with renowned sporting facilities was ideally suited to his rehabilitation: "Being at Loughborough, I couldn’t be at a better place.

"The strength and conditioning, the physios, it’s the best there is. They even supply Man City with people. The gym is unreal, so it’s probably why I’ve made quite good progress."

Despite Luke seemingly not returning to football just yet, on the official Darlington FC website, a statement was issued to wish him good luck in Love Island.

It reads: “Darlington defender Luke Trotman has been invited to appear on ITV2 series Love Island.

“Player of the season in 2018-19 Luke, who is sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury for the rest of this season, has the full backing and full support of the club.”

It continued: “The possibility of Luke appearing on Love Island was discussed by Luke and club representatives, and he is doing rehab on the island under physio instruction.

“He has also had a gym access and a programme to continue rehab. We would like to wish Luke the best of luck in his adventure.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island fans were baffled over the latest task

What happened to Sophie Piper on Love Island? Fans confused as Rochelle's sister 'missing' from Las Vegas challenge
Beverly is a former X Factor star and made it on to the live shows

Who is Love Island star Luke Trotman's mum, X Factor contestant Beverley Trotman?
This Morning sent into meltdown as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are left in sticthes over 'vagina steaming' gag

This Morning sent into meltdown as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are left in stitches over 'vagina steaming' gag

This Morning

The star spoke to Heart about Dancing on Ice

Maura Higgins brands Phillip Schofield bullying rumours as 'utter rubbish'

Celebrities

The Apprentice

Outrage as Apprentice star claims koala fur should be sold to raise money for charity

Trending on Heart

The cosy slippers are an absolute bargain

You can now grab these adorable fluffy heated slippers for less than £8

Lifestyle

Debenhams is closing 22 stores across the country

Which Debenhams stores are closing? Full list of 22 shops to shut

Lifestyle

One bride-to-be said she "almost died on the spot" when her mother-in-law gave her a very intimate gift at the bridal shower

Bride left mortified as mother-in-law gifts her her old wedding night lingerie, with hopes it will help couple's fertility

Weddings

Dog owners are warning over a new virus

Dog owner’s warning after family pet dies of mystery ‘Alabama rot’ virus

Lifestyle

Amazon shoppers can get huge discounts

The little-known Amazon outlet page where shoppers can get up to 79% discounts

Lifestyle