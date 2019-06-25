Jordan Hames calls Anna Vakili "childish" in explosive episode of Love Island tonight

By Emma Clarke

Since Jordan entered the villa last week, he's hit it off with pharmacist Anna Vakili - but in tonight's episode things look a bit sketchy for the couple.

In the wake of Yewande's shock dumping from the Love Island villa, Anna and Amber take it upon themselves to dress down Danny - who cracks straight on with Arabella, moments after their friend left - in tonight's episode.

And while Jordan praised Anna for her loyalty to her friends in last night's recoupling, he goes on to call the brunette beauty out for the way she deals with Danny after Yewande's exit.

In a fiery argument, Jordan calls Anna "childish" and says her behaviour is "pathetic" - which, naturally, doesn't go down too well with her!

Later on in the Beach Hut, Anna says: “Jordan’s in the background like ‘you’re pathetic, you’re childish.’ Mate, you’ve only been here for less than a week. Who are you to be saying this to me?"

Before adding: "You have no idea how I feel inside right now. You don’t know what I’m going through.”

It comes after Anna tells Danny "Yewande deserved better" and calls him out for saying he had a better connection with someone who's "been here for a couple of days."

Anna also turns on Anton, demanding to know why he chose Lucie over Yewande, stating: “I just feel like Lucie found that [love] here. And he’s waiting for her on the outside.”

Anton then reveals to Anna what Lucie said about a "surfer guy" entering the villa and turning her head.