Love Island first look: Amber and Anna are NOT happy with Danny as he kisses Arabella moments after Yewande's dumping

25 June 2019, 16:09

There is a divide brewing in the villa tonight
There is a divide brewing in the villa tonight. Picture: ITV

Love Island spoilers: the islanders deal with the fallout from Yewande being dumped from the villa last night

After the shocking events from last night's episode (Maura Higgins and Tom Walker's fallout, Danny Williams choosing Arabella Chi in the recoupling and Yewande Biala being DUMPED from the villa), tonight's episode looks set to be explosive.

Read more: This year's Casa Amor bombshell sees the Love Island GIRLS head to the second villa

As expected, the islanders struggle to cope with the news that Yewande has left - and things are made worse when Danny and Arabella get caught snogging.

Danny finds himself in hot water tonight
Danny finds himself in hot water tonight. Picture: ITV

Danny decides to retreat from the group when Yewande is packing, and Tom follows him and says: “Listen, emotions are high tonight, right. Just listen, don’t take anything too seriously tonight. Emotions are high.

"There’ll be a lot of things said, there’ll be a lot of back-handed comments. Don’t take them too literally, don’t hold onto them. Things move so fast in here and you’ve done you.

"Don’t think about other people’s personalities. You’ve done you. I think you’ve made the right decision. Categorically you’ve done nothing wrong. Keep thinking positive. It’s easier said than done.”

The villa looks set to split into two groups following the fallout
The villa looks set to split into two groups following the fallout. Picture: ITV

But Danny faces huge backlash from the islanders, notably Amber Gill and Anna Vikali, and he tries to defend himself.

He says: “It’s just unfortunate how people can hold a grudge for me doing what’s best for myself.”

Read more: Joe Garratt responds to Lucie’s ‘surfer guy’ comment after he was booted out the Love Island villa

Anton Danyluk, Lucie Donlan and Arabella rally round Danny, which causes a divide in the group. Anton says in the Beach Hut: “There is definitely a divide since Yewande left. I think people need to remember that these decisions aren’t easy to make. And we’ve not made them out of nastiness for anyone, we’ve made these decisions which are best for us and people shouldn’t put so much pressure on it.”

Danny and Arabella get caught kissing
Danny and Arabella get caught kissing. Picture: ITV

And things get even worse when the islanders spot Danny and Arabella kissing, and Amber later says in the Beach Hut: “I just think people can talk all they like but actions speak louder than words and I think that Arabella and Danny are conducting themselves in such a bad way that I just feel like ‘what do I have in common with you?’ It just doesn’t sit right with me.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jordan Hames calls Anna Vakili "childish" in explosive episode of Love Island tonight

Jordan Hames calls Anna Vakili "childish" in explosive episode of Love Island tonight
The case of Hamid Hayat is explored in The Confession Tapes

Who is Hamid Hayat from Confession Tapes and has he been released from prison?
Kym Marsh recently moved house

See inside Coronation Street star Kym Marsh's stylish new family home with boyfriend Scott Ratcliff
Confession Tapes series two is on Netflix now

Who is 'Kayak killer' Angelika Graswald? The true story behind Netflix's Confession Tapes
Love Island girls will be moving

This year's Casa Amor bombshell sees the Love Island GIRLS head to the second villa

Trending on Heart

Paddy McGuinness spoke about his decision to have a vasectomy

Paddy McGuinness shares naked shower clip ahead of vasectomy surgery

News

Joe still insists that there is a future for him and Lucie Donlan

Joe Garratt responds to Lucie’s ‘surfer guy’ comment after he was booted out the Love Island villa
Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have gone public with their relationship on Instagram.

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson’s relationship: Is the Love Island star dating the Celebs Go Dating hunk?

Celebrities

The Lion King will be back on our screens in July 2019

What is The Lion King remake UK release date, what's the trailer and who's in the cast with Beyoncé?
Jamie Redknapp is reportedly single again

Has Jamie Redknapp split from girlfriend Lizzie Bowden and when was he married to Louise?

Celebrities