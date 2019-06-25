Love Island first look: Amber and Anna are NOT happy with Danny as he kisses Arabella moments after Yewande's dumping

There is a divide brewing in the villa tonight. Picture: ITV

Love Island spoilers: the islanders deal with the fallout from Yewande being dumped from the villa last night

After the shocking events from last night's episode (Maura Higgins and Tom Walker's fallout, Danny Williams choosing Arabella Chi in the recoupling and Yewande Biala being DUMPED from the villa), tonight's episode looks set to be explosive.

As expected, the islanders struggle to cope with the news that Yewande has left - and things are made worse when Danny and Arabella get caught snogging.

Danny finds himself in hot water tonight. Picture: ITV

Danny decides to retreat from the group when Yewande is packing, and Tom follows him and says: “Listen, emotions are high tonight, right. Just listen, don’t take anything too seriously tonight. Emotions are high.

"There’ll be a lot of things said, there’ll be a lot of back-handed comments. Don’t take them too literally, don’t hold onto them. Things move so fast in here and you’ve done you.

"Don’t think about other people’s personalities. You’ve done you. I think you’ve made the right decision. Categorically you’ve done nothing wrong. Keep thinking positive. It’s easier said than done.”

The villa looks set to split into two groups following the fallout. Picture: ITV

But Danny faces huge backlash from the islanders, notably Amber Gill and Anna Vikali, and he tries to defend himself.

He says: “It’s just unfortunate how people can hold a grudge for me doing what’s best for myself.”

Anton Danyluk, Lucie Donlan and Arabella rally round Danny, which causes a divide in the group. Anton says in the Beach Hut: “There is definitely a divide since Yewande left. I think people need to remember that these decisions aren’t easy to make. And we’ve not made them out of nastiness for anyone, we’ve made these decisions which are best for us and people shouldn’t put so much pressure on it.”

Danny and Arabella get caught kissing. Picture: ITV

And things get even worse when the islanders spot Danny and Arabella kissing, and Amber later says in the Beach Hut: “I just think people can talk all they like but actions speak louder than words and I think that Arabella and Danny are conducting themselves in such a bad way that I just feel like ‘what do I have in common with you?’ It just doesn’t sit right with me.”