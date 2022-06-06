Laura Whitmore recycles first Love Island outfit: How to get the look

Where is Laura Whitmore's Love Island outfit from? Here's what we know about the red love heart top...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Everyone’s favourite dating show Love Island has returned for its eighth series, with 11 new Islanders hoping to find The One.

And this time there are a few twists, including a different villa and a lot more power to the viewers.

Luckily, there is one thing that hasn’t changed, and that’s Laura Whitmore at the helm of the series, along with her narrator husband Iain Stirling.

But as we watch Laura enter the villa for the first time, many fans have been asking where her incredible red outfit is from. Here’s what we know…

Laura Whitmore repurposed her old suit. Picture: ITV

Where is Laura Whitmore’s red Love Island outfit from?

Laura Whitmore is wearing a repurposed suit by Joshua Kane.

She first wore the suit and waistcoat - which features a love heart cut out on the chest - last year, and decided to do some upcycling of her own.

Getting out their scissors, Laura and her team made the trousers into shorts, so she could feel cooler in the Spanish sun and paired it with the matching waistcoat.

Clearly approving of the changes, designer Joshua shared a picture of the new outfit on his Instagram account.

Laura Whitmore wore the suit last year. Picture: Instagram

The suit itself is still for sale HERE and costs a whopping £1,950, while the waistcoat is £1,100 on top of that.

Meanwhile, back on the show, Iain Stirling recently revealed Love Island viewers will be having a lot more power this year.

Speaking on Lorraine, he said: "I’m coming at you now with a big fat exclusive. We’re mixing things up this year I can tell you.

"This year, for the first year ever, we want you guys at home to play Cupid, and you will have your say which boy couples up with which girl. All you have to do is go over to the Love Island app right now and decide who you want to couple up with who.

"The poll is live right now, and the poll will close again tomorrow morning at 9am. It’s a fantastic poll, where you get to decide who’s being coupled up with who."