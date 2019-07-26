Tamar Hassan will SURPRISE daughter Belle and GRILL Anton as he jets off to Love Island villa

Tamar Hassan is flying into the villa 'via private jet' to surprise his beloved daughter Belle. Picture: Getty / ITV

The famous movie hardman is flying to Mallorca for a reunion with Belle, but wants a few words with a certain Scottish Islander first

British movie star Tamar Hassan is flying out to the Love Island villa this weekend to surprise his daughter Belle during the show's annual 'family day'.

The famous hardman, who starred in hit gangster films Snatch, Layer Cake and The Business, has reportedly chartered a private plane to jet out to Mallorca for the heartwarming reunion scenes.

But it's not just Belle the tough guy is there to see, a TV insider has claimed Tamar wants a few words with his daughter's love interest Anton – and lucky for viewers, it's expected to air live on Sunday night's show.

Tamar Hassan will surprise Belle in the Love Island villa this weekend. Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun: “Bosses are thrilled he’s agreed to appear on the show - he’s a movie legend and they can’t wait to see what happens when he finally meets Anton! Anything could happen!”

The cheeky gym owner, 24, who upset Belle when he gave his number to a shop assistant then decided to snog friend Anna during a challenge, will now face her family in the popular annual episode.

Tamar has previously hit out at his daughter's rollercoaster relationship, branding Anton “disrespectful and disloyal” for his misjudged moves.

The Football Factory star, 51, said: "Anton is 100% wrong for kissing Anna. It was disrespectful and disloyal, two of Belle's biggest hates.

"I am now doubting Anton’s feelings for Belle and that makes me an unhappy dad! On the outside Belle would not tolerate that behaviour.

"If Anton genuinely has feelings for my daughter, he’s going to have to work harder to win her back, to gain her trust."

Belle and Anton appeared to get back on track pretty quickly after their explosive row, but sources close to the family revealed Tamar had a helicopter ready and waiting to drop him inside the villa if Anton hurt her again.

They said: "He's absolutely furious - all he could say was 'I’m going to do a Rambo.'

"He's said the chopper is on standby and he means it... it really is.”

Belle and Anton have been coupled up for almost a month. Picture: ITV

Before Belle entered the villa, Tamar also told Capital Radio: "I said, 'who have you got your eye on then?' She said, 'I like Tommy but he’s taken.'

"I say 'OK.' She says, 'Anton is a bit of a weeb but I like him.‘"

He also joked about Belle’s type on paper, adding: "But my daughter bless her, she never goes for looks, size, body shape. She always goes for the wounded animal."

But after previously ripping in to the personal trainer, he admitted Anton still had a shot with the family: "He’s alright, he’s alright. He better start behaving himself, if he does those little antics outside he’s gonna have problems in he?"

It's also rumoured that Tamar is bringing Belle's beloved dog Lacey to the villa, hinting to fans that families day could be a whole lot more emotional this year.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Sunday night on ITV2.