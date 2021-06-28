What football team does Love Island's Toby Aromolaran play for?

Toby Aromolara plays semi-professional football. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

What is Hashtag United and how much does Toby Aromolaran get paid? Everything you need to know about the Love Island star’s job…

Love Island is finally back on our screens, which means we get to watch a villa full of singletons try their hardest to find The One.

And one man hoping to make a splash in this year’s series is Toby Aromolaran, who describes himself as ‘optimistic, fun and responsible’.

But as we get to know him more over the next few weeks, what football team does Toby play for and is he professional?

Toby Aromolaran plays for Hashtag United. Picture: Getty Images

What football team does Toby Aromolaran play for?

Toby Aromolaran plays for Hashtag United which is a semi-professional football club based in Pitsea, Essex.

They are currently members of the Isthmian League North Division and play at the Len Salmon Stadium.

The club was originally founded by YouTube personality Spencer Owen back in 2016.

After playing some non league games and posting their highlights on YouTube, the team gained a significant online following.

Hashtag United entered the league system at the beginning of the 2018–19 season, joining the Eastern Counties League.

Their Instagram page now has over 440k followers and their 'penalty challenge' video on YouTube has got over one million views.

They also have their own women’s team who play in the FA Women’s National League.

What level do Hashtag United play at?

Hashtag United are competing in the 18-team Essex Senior Football League, the ninth level of English football.

How much does Toby Aromolaran get paid to play football?

It is unclear how much Toby gets paid to be a professional footballer, but according to Sports Quotes and Facts, the team doesn't get paid.

Hashtag United has had sponsorship deals with Adidas as their kit suppliers and Football Manager as their shirt sponsors.

Umbro has also previously made their kits, while they have also worked with EE and Top Eleven.

Speaking to The Guardian in January 2019, founder Spencer Owen said: “Our football side are at the bottom of the ladder trying to get up and our eSports guys are at the top, competing with Man City, PSG, and often winning those battles.”