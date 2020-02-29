Lucy-Jo Hudson’s daughter Sienna pushes her baby brother in a pram on ‘first trip out’ after row with ex Alan Halsall

It's been a tricky week for Lucy-Jo Hudson. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

With credits on Coronation Street and Hollyoaks, soap star Lucy Jo Hudson is well aware of family troubles.

But the 36-year-old actress put her recent row with ex Alan Halsall behind her this week as she enjoyed the school pick for the first time up as a mum-of-two.

Lucy and new partner Lewis Devine welcomed a baby boy earlier this month; a new little brother for her daughter six-year-old Sienna she has with Alan, who she met on the set the Cobbles.

The telly star shared a sweet picture of Sienna pushing her little brother in the buggy on her Instagram story, writing: "Our little man's first trip out, to pick his big sister from school."

Sienna pushes her little brother in his buggy. Picture: Instagram

She added: "Our little mother hen @LewisDevine #Love".

Lewis shared the post to his own page, adding: "She loves her baby brother" together with two heart emojis.

Coronation Street star Alan hit out at Lewis earlier this month for referencing Sienna as his own child when announcing their new arrival.

In a post - which has now been removed - Lewis wrote: "Our Sienna is delighted and is already making the best big sister, just like I knew she would!"

Alan, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in the ITV soap, angrily responded: "You’re welcome to keep the lying cheating one & call her your own! But not my daughter."

After meeting on the set of Coronation Street, Lucy and Alan split in 2018 after nine years of marriage.

Five months after their separation Lucy went public with theatre owner Lewis after they met during panto season.

And it wasn't long before they announced they were expecting a child together.

Breaking the news to fans on Instagram earlier this month, she wrote:"When 3 became 4. 18.2.2020."

She then added: "We are so in love with our baby boy!!! Our family is now complete! Love you @lewisdevine."