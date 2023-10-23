Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream contestants: Meet the 14 musical theatre stars

Meet the musical theatre stars of new reality show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream. Picture: ITV

Meet the talented hopefuls competing to star as Sophie and Sky in the West End production of Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream is pitting 14 budding performers against each other to win the ultimate prize – a lead role in the West End production of Mamma Mia!

Seven women will sing their hearts out for a chance to play Sophie Sheridan, while seven men fight to star as Sky Rymand in the smash-hit musical inspired by ABBA's iconic songs.

Each week, the handpicked batch of theatre hopefuls will take to the stage to demonstrate their singing, dancing and acting skills in front of a panel of judges – until only one of each role remains.

Here, we meet the 14 contestants battling for their biggest career break yet.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream cast

The Sophies

Desmonda

Desmonda, 27, is from Indonesia. Picture: ITV

Age: 27

From: Indonesia

Desmonda, who started singing and dancing around 11 years old, co-founded a musical theatre community called Jakarta Performing Arts Community at university.

The budding star admitted becoming a part of the Mamma Mia! cast would be a dream come true.

She said: "It's such a big part of pop culture known around the world. I grew up watching it and I want to be a part of that universe."

Esme

Esme, 22, is from Chester. Picture: ITV

Age: 22

From: Chester

Esme fell in love with musical theatre aged 12 when she first watched the movie Les Misérables.

Speaking of her chance to make it to the top, she confessed she never thought she would have a shot at playing the part of Sophie.

She said: "Sophie is a character that goes through so much in the show and her character goes on such a journey. She is such a fun bubbly character, yet she has so many struggles that as an actor, would be so interesting to get to explore.

"In my whole time training I was never typecast as the romantic lead so I never believed I could play any parts like Sophie, but I would love to prove that I can."

Leah

Leah, 20, is from Redcar. Picture: ITV

Age: 20

From: Redcar

Leah started out at a local dance school before studying performing arts at college.

She said starring as Sophie would be "a full circle moment" for her.

Speaking of the West End opportunity, she added: "I grew up watching Mamma Mia!, my inner child would be screaming! I would also love to play Sophie because she is very far from me as a person and roles that I would usually go for. It would be a challenge that I am totally up for!"

Maddy

Maddy, 20, is from Bolton. Picture: ITV

Age: 20

From: Bolton

Maddy confessed she is "very fresh into the industry" after recently graduating from Urdang.

She said she would love to play the role of Mamma Mia! lead Sophie because of her "bubbly and headstrong" personality.

She told ITV: "I started musical theatre quite late; I didn't do it when I was little, but I've always done music. When I wanted to go to college, I thought I might as well give it a go. So it was only when I was 17 that I decided to do musical theatre."

Maisie

Maisie, 22, is from Margate. Picture: ITV

Age: 22

From: Margate

Maisie took up musical theatre when she was little, but unlike her sisters she "absolutely fell in love" with her hobby.

She said: "I begged my mum to keep me in the classes and when I started performing in local amateur dramatics, I would try and do every show in the area no matter how big or small. I just wanted to be on stage."

Speaking of why she thinks she would be the perfect person to play Sophie, she added: "She has a close relationship with her mum that I can relate to. It's the ultimate feel-good role and I can imagine it's so much fun being up on-stage dong that role every night and I would love to do it."

Stephanie

Stephanie, 22, is from St Albans. Picture: ITV

Age: 22

From: St Albans

Stephanie admitted she has "always wanted to play the role of Sophie" after listening to ABBA growing up.

She spent her childhood singing and dancing to Disney songs before deciding to study performing arts.

"I followed in my sister's footsteps and joined Tring Park School of the Performing Arts in 2012 for seven years, which taught me so much about musical theatre," she told ITV.

Stevie

Stevie, 22, is from Glasgow. Picture: ITV

Age: 22

From: Glasgow

Stevie's passion for musical theatre began at 15 years old when she auditioned for the Musical Theatre course at The Dance School of Scotland.

She confessed: "I had never done a musical before and I only went along as my friends thought it would be fun. I was given the lead role of Scaramouche which was a shock and terrifying, but I quickly realised I was going to be addicted to performing."

Speaking of her "dream role" in Mamma Mia!, she added: "It's probably one of the first musicals I was introduced to and also it's a big musical for my family."

The Skys

Callum

Callum, 22, is from Oxfordshire. Picture: ITV

Age: 22

From: Oxfordshire

Callum, who trained at Rose Bruford, said Mamma Mia! was his first ever musical audition.

Speaking of why he wants to bag the role of Sky, he said: "It's an amazing opportunity to get to play Sky alongside a Sophie you've met on this TV show – that makes it special. I had just come out of drama school with no expectation when I did that first audition and now I'm here."

Craig

Craig, 26, is from Perthshire. Picture: ITV

Age: 26

From: Perthshire

Craig has been performing since he was six years old and went on to study at the Guildford School of Acting.

After a stint on a cruise ship, he began rubbing shoulders with people who have snagged lead roles on the West End.

Some of Craig's friends have even starred in the recent run of Mamma Mia! and have spoken "so highly of the experience", he explained.

Darcy

Darcy, 23, is from Hampshire. Picture: ITV

Age: 23

From: Hampshire

Darcy has grown up with amateur dramatics in his life.

After completing a three-year course at the London College of Music, he began auditioning for shows in the UK and now hopes to bag the lead role as Sky in the West End's Mamma Mia!

Marcellus

Marcellus, 36, is from High Wycombe. Picture: ITV

Age: 36

From: High Wycombe

Marcellus admitted he has had a "a strong career so far" when it comes to performing arts.

He believes playing the role of Sky would be a "great achievement" and securing the lead spot will "inspire others to never give up".

He told ITV: "The journey has been amazing for me but I've never quite reached the peak of where I want to be yet. That for me would be playing a leading role on stage, on screen, both. I'm so grateful for where I am but I feel like this could be a big break for me."

Owen

Owen, 25, is from Belfast. Picture: ITV

Age: 25

From: Belfast

Owen started singing when he was 13 years old, which sparked his passion for musical theatre.

He admitted that if he got to play Sky, he would take the role in a "different direction".

"I think there's more depth to Sky so why not play him differently with a different edge and I think I have that capability," he said.

Tobias

Tobias, 22, is from Somerset. Picture: ITV

Age: 22

From: Somerset

Tobias has been performing on stage as a male vocalist and dancer for many years.

After graduating from the Guildford School of Acting, he worked for the Strictly Theatre Company on Giovanni Pernice's tour.

"I learned a lot on that job because I am not a Latin dancer at all...learning that was cool," he said of the job.

Zachkiel

Zachkiel, 21, is from London. Picture: ITV

Age: 21

From: London

Zachkiel first fell in love with musical theatre at a Saturday school when he was just seven years old.

He then went to the BRIT School for four years and was even chosen to open the Evening Standard Awards as part of a professional performance.

Speaking of Mamma Mia!'s lead role Sky, he said: "I want to respect the character – Mamma Mia! is so famous, everyone has an idea of what Sky and Sophie are like and you can stick to what people know, that's fine, but you're also allowed to create and I want to add my own spin to it – to be the Sky that everybody knows and loves but to add coolness and fun."

