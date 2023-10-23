Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream contestants: Meet the 14 musical theatre stars
23 October 2023, 14:22 | Updated: 23 October 2023, 14:24
Meet the talented hopefuls competing to star as Sophie and Sky in the West End production of Mamma Mia!
Listen to this article
Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream is pitting 14 budding performers against each other to win the ultimate prize – a lead role in the West End production of Mamma Mia!
Seven women will sing their hearts out for a chance to play Sophie Sheridan, while seven men fight to star as Sky Rymand in the smash-hit musical inspired by ABBA's iconic songs.
Each week, the handpicked batch of theatre hopefuls will take to the stage to demonstrate their singing, dancing and acting skills in front of a panel of judges – until only one of each role remains.
- Listen now on Global Player: Fascinators at the ready, it's the official Married at First Sight UK podcast! Every Thursday, host Yasmin Evans delves into the week's action
Here, we meet the 14 contestants battling for their biggest career break yet.
- Who left The Great British Bake Off 2023? Contestants eliminated so far
- When does I'm A Celebrity 2023 start?
Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream cast
The Sophies
Desmonda
Age: 27
From: Indonesia
Desmonda, who started singing and dancing around 11 years old, co-founded a musical theatre community called Jakarta Performing Arts Community at university.
The budding star admitted becoming a part of the Mamma Mia! cast would be a dream come true.
She said: "It's such a big part of pop culture known around the world. I grew up watching it and I want to be a part of that universe."
Esme
Age: 22
From: Chester
Esme fell in love with musical theatre aged 12 when she first watched the movie Les Misérables.
Speaking of her chance to make it to the top, she confessed she never thought she would have a shot at playing the part of Sophie.
She said: "Sophie is a character that goes through so much in the show and her character goes on such a journey. She is such a fun bubbly character, yet she has so many struggles that as an actor, would be so interesting to get to explore.
"In my whole time training I was never typecast as the romantic lead so I never believed I could play any parts like Sophie, but I would love to prove that I can."
Leah
Age: 20
From: Redcar
Leah started out at a local dance school before studying performing arts at college.
She said starring as Sophie would be "a full circle moment" for her.
Speaking of the West End opportunity, she added: "I grew up watching Mamma Mia!, my inner child would be screaming! I would also love to play Sophie because she is very far from me as a person and roles that I would usually go for. It would be a challenge that I am totally up for!"
Maddy
Age: 20
From: Bolton
Maddy confessed she is "very fresh into the industry" after recently graduating from Urdang.
She said she would love to play the role of Mamma Mia! lead Sophie because of her "bubbly and headstrong" personality.
She told ITV: "I started musical theatre quite late; I didn't do it when I was little, but I've always done music. When I wanted to go to college, I thought I might as well give it a go. So it was only when I was 17 that I decided to do musical theatre."
Maisie
Age: 22
From: Margate
Maisie took up musical theatre when she was little, but unlike her sisters she "absolutely fell in love" with her hobby.
She said: "I begged my mum to keep me in the classes and when I started performing in local amateur dramatics, I would try and do every show in the area no matter how big or small. I just wanted to be on stage."
Speaking of why she thinks she would be the perfect person to play Sophie, she added: "She has a close relationship with her mum that I can relate to. It's the ultimate feel-good role and I can imagine it's so much fun being up on-stage dong that role every night and I would love to do it."
Stephanie
Age: 22
From: St Albans
Stephanie admitted she has "always wanted to play the role of Sophie" after listening to ABBA growing up.
She spent her childhood singing and dancing to Disney songs before deciding to study performing arts.
"I followed in my sister's footsteps and joined Tring Park School of the Performing Arts in 2012 for seven years, which taught me so much about musical theatre," she told ITV.
Stevie
Age: 22
From: Glasgow
Stevie's passion for musical theatre began at 15 years old when she auditioned for the Musical Theatre course at The Dance School of Scotland.
She confessed: "I had never done a musical before and I only went along as my friends thought it would be fun. I was given the lead role of Scaramouche which was a shock and terrifying, but I quickly realised I was going to be addicted to performing."
Speaking of her "dream role" in Mamma Mia!, she added: "It's probably one of the first musicals I was introduced to and also it's a big musical for my family."
The Skys
Callum
Age: 22
From: Oxfordshire
Callum, who trained at Rose Bruford, said Mamma Mia! was his first ever musical audition.
Speaking of why he wants to bag the role of Sky, he said: "It's an amazing opportunity to get to play Sky alongside a Sophie you've met on this TV show – that makes it special. I had just come out of drama school with no expectation when I did that first audition and now I'm here."
Craig
Age: 26
From: Perthshire
Craig has been performing since he was six years old and went on to study at the Guildford School of Acting.
After a stint on a cruise ship, he began rubbing shoulders with people who have snagged lead roles on the West End.
Some of Craig's friends have even starred in the recent run of Mamma Mia! and have spoken "so highly of the experience", he explained.
Darcy
Age: 23
From: Hampshire
Darcy has grown up with amateur dramatics in his life.
After completing a three-year course at the London College of Music, he began auditioning for shows in the UK and now hopes to bag the lead role as Sky in the West End's Mamma Mia!
Marcellus
Age: 36
From: High Wycombe
Marcellus admitted he has had a "a strong career so far" when it comes to performing arts.
He believes playing the role of Sky would be a "great achievement" and securing the lead spot will "inspire others to never give up".
He told ITV: "The journey has been amazing for me but I've never quite reached the peak of where I want to be yet. That for me would be playing a leading role on stage, on screen, both. I'm so grateful for where I am but I feel like this could be a big break for me."
Owen
Age: 25
From: Belfast
Owen started singing when he was 13 years old, which sparked his passion for musical theatre.
He admitted that if he got to play Sky, he would take the role in a "different direction".
"I think there's more depth to Sky so why not play him differently with a different edge and I think I have that capability," he said.
Tobias
Age: 22
From: Somerset
Tobias has been performing on stage as a male vocalist and dancer for many years.
After graduating from the Guildford School of Acting, he worked for the Strictly Theatre Company on Giovanni Pernice's tour.
"I learned a lot on that job because I am not a Latin dancer at all...learning that was cool," he said of the job.
Zachkiel
Age: 21
From: London
Zachkiel first fell in love with musical theatre at a Saturday school when he was just seven years old.
He then went to the BRIT School for four years and was even chosen to open the Evening Standard Awards as part of a professional performance.
Speaking of Mamma Mia!'s lead role Sky, he said: "I want to respect the character – Mamma Mia! is so famous, everyone has an idea of what Sky and Sophie are like and you can stick to what people know, that's fine, but you're also allowed to create and I want to add my own spin to it – to be the Sky that everybody knows and loves but to add coolness and fun."
Read more:
- When is the Married At First Sight UK 2023 reunion?
- When does Married At First Sight UK 2023 end?
- Married At First Sight star reveals one show rule all contestants broke