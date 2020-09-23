Married at First Sight Australia season 5: Where is Telv Williams now?

Telv Williams was paired with Sarah Roza on Married at First Sight Australia season 5. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Telv Williams after Married at First Sight Australia and is he still with Sarah Roza?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 5 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia has well and truly gripped the nation, with UK viewers tuning into the fifth season on E4.

Originally airing back in 2018, the series sees 11 couples meet their respective partners for the first time ever on their wedding day.

And let’s just say, things didn’t exactly go to plan for most of them - with only three pairings deciding to stay together after the show.

But one couple who seemed to be the perfect match was Sarah Roza and Telv Williams who made a good go of their relationship when the cameras stopped rolling.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out and their romance turned nasty. So, where is Telv Williams now and what happened to him after MAFS? Here’s what we know…

Where is Telv from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Machinery technician Telv, 35, ended up saying ‘I do’ alongside Beauty specialist Sarah, 40, at the end of the experiment and the pair stayed together for a good few months.

They broke up in March 2019 and both appeared in court after each taking out an Apprehended Violence Order.

An AVO is an order to protect people when they are fearful of future violence or threats to their safety. It also prevented them from speaking publicly about one another.

Now, Telv has well and truly moved on and is in a relationship with girlfriend Katie Beever - but the pair seemingly had to spend lockdown apart.

He also welcomed his third child in August 2019 with a woman he’d dated previously.

He explained in a video: “For the people asking, YES, I’m having a baby. I was actually dating a girl last year, for a couple of months, a few months, she’s not just a random,”

“Since knowing her we’ve actually become pretty good friends. Our relationship is pretty good at the moment.”

Telv often shares photos of his little family on Instagram, and is also a dad to six-year-old daughter Miah and son TJ from a previous relationship.

He is also a regular at the gym and occasionally hangs out with his old MAFS pals.

