Michelle Keegan warns Our Girl season four will 'rip the heart out of viewers'

2 May 2019, 13:48

Michelle Keegan on the Our Girl set
Michelle Keegan on the Our Girl set. Picture: BBC

BBC drama Our Girl will return to BBC next year

Michelle Keegan has told her Twitter followers that she's heading back to South Africa to film Our Girl season four - revealing her 'joy' at kicking off the next series.

Michelle Keegan will reprise her role as Georgie in Our Girl
Michelle Keegan will reprise her role as Georgie in Our Girl. Picture: BBC

The former Corrie star, 31, who plays Sergeant Georgie Lane praised the “incredible and explosive” script for the new series.

She told her followers: "Filming is way underway in South Africa for Our Girl season 4 @BBCOne #ourgirl #georgelane #2section."

And in a statement, she said: “It is such a joy to reprise the role of Georgie Lane and this season we return to Afghanistan.

“With some of the most incredible and explosive scripts I’ve ever read, this six-part story will rip the heart out of our loyal fan base and new viewers alike.”

The series, which will air next year, features new faces like Amy-Leigh Hickman, who starred in Ackley Bridge, and Nico Mirallegro, who played Finn in My Mad Fat Diary.

Michelle Keegan is married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright, who recently told Heart that he is 'really excited' to start a family with her.

He said: "We’re really excited to be a family and have kids, and touch wood that can happen one day, but just not right now. We’re so busy, and still so young.

Mark added that he hopes to see more of the world before settling down, saying: "I just want to make sure I’m all travelled out. I’m getting to the point where I just want to settle now at home and have a job that brings me home every day, but I’m not quite there yet.

"The Bachelor brought me to Antigua and South Africa, and Michelle’s filming Our Girl and I’m going to live there for a month. I want to be travelled out."

Our Girl returns to BBC1 in 2020

