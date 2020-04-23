How old is Too Hot To Handle's Rhonda Paul, what is her Instagram and is she still with Sharron?

Too Hot To Handle is the latest Netflix show to hook viewers with its very unusual dating premise.

The eight-part series invited 14 singletons to a remote Mexican resort to get to know each other, but there was a big catch - kissing and sexual activity were banned.

And one of the contestants forced to make a ‘more meaningful connection’ was Rhonda Paul, who fell for Sharron Townsend.

So, who is Rhonda and is she still with Sharron? Find out everything…

Are Sharron and Rhonda still together? Picture: Netflix

Who is Rhonda Paul and how old is she?

Rhonda Paul is 27-years-old and based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Just like plenty of the other contestants, Rhonda is a model and her Instagram page is filled with photoshoots for big brands like Fashion Nova and Converse.

She is also the owner of a jewellery brand called Pure Luxx, selling chain necklaces, bracelets and watches.

According to her Linkedin page, she also manages a Pappadeaux Restaurant in Georgia where she’s worked for five-and-a-half years.

Fans of the show will know that Rhonda has a son, as the penultimate episode sees her let Sharron Townsend meet him over FaceTime.

What is Rhonda Paul’s Instagram?

Unsurprisingly, Rhonda is on Instagram @imrhondapaul.

She currently has a whopping 384k followers at the time of writing and is a queen of good selfies, and adorable photos with her son.

Is Rhonda Paul still with Sharron Townsend?

It is unclear whether Rhonda and Sharron are still together as the pair are keeping tight-lipped.

They may have been slow burners to begin with, but by the end of the season Sharron asked Rhonda to be his girlfriend.

There’s not much evidence on social media to tell us whether the couple are together now.

Rhonda and Sharron do follow one another on Instagram, which means they’re seemingly still on good terms, but they also follow the rest of the Too Hot to Handle cast.

Sharron has also reposted a string of Instagram stories of the pair, with one saying that he and Rhonda are “cute together”, and he liked some of her recent photos on Instagram.

