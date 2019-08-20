New James Bond movie title FINALLY revealed as No Time To Die

20 August 2019, 18:00 | Updated: 20 August 2019, 18:03

New James Bond movie title FINALLY revealed as No Time To Die
New James Bond movie title FINALLY revealed as No Time To Die. Picture: James Bond
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

After a long ol' wait, the title for the Bond 25 movie has *finally* been revealed.

It has been announced that the new James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig will be called No Time To Die.

The official 007 account confirmed on Twitter: “Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE."

It was also stated that the latest instalment will be released in cinemas in the UK on 3 April, then on 8 in the States.

While fans have had a few tidbits about the new movie, including locations and the addition of Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek as the latest Bond villain, details on Bond 25 have been scarce.

Joining the writing team for the 25th film in the Bond franchise is Fleabag writer and star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is also the mastermind behind hit TV series, Killing Eve.

No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig's fifth and final stint as 007. He last played the role in Spectre, which came out in 2015.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Killing Eve will be back for a third series

Killing Eve season 3 begins production - after Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are spotted filming in London
Sandi Toksvig Great British Bake Off

Who is Sandi Toksvig, how tall is the Bake Off host and who's the QI presenter's wife?
Here's everything you need to know about Noel Fielding

How old is Noel Fielding, when did the Great British Bake Off host start dating girlfriend Lliana Bird and when was their baby born?
Paul Hollywood's ex girlfriend could be going on I'm A Celeb

Paul Hollywood’s ex Summer Monteys-Fullam sparks rumours she’s joining I’m A Celebrity line up

Celebrities

Great British Bake Off is back

When does Great British Bake Off 2019 start, is Paul Hollywood judging and who's in the line-up?

Trending on Heart

A grandma has been blasted for being naked in front of her grandson

Mum blasts mother-in-law for walking around NAKED in front of 12-year-old grandson

Lifestyle

Here's how to get to sleep on a long haul flight

Cabin crew reveal the unexpected tip which will help you get to sleep on a long haul flight

Lifestyle

These parents have been left shocked by the fine

Parents stung with £120 fine for taking son out of school for grandmother’s funeral

Lifestyle

Here's how to get rid of the spider influx in your home

Aldi's £8 spider catcher will help you battle influx of huge spiders... without hurting them

Lifestyle

Joe Sugg is launching his acting career

Strictly star Joe Sugg lands West End role in hit musical Waitress

Celebrities