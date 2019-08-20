New James Bond movie title FINALLY revealed as No Time To Die

By Emma Clarke

After a long ol' wait, the title for the Bond 25 movie has *finally* been revealed.

It has been announced that the new James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig will be called No Time To Die.

The official 007 account confirmed on Twitter: “Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE."

It was also stated that the latest instalment will be released in cinemas in the UK on 3 April, then on 8 in the States.

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

While fans have had a few tidbits about the new movie, including locations and the addition of Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek as the latest Bond villain, details on Bond 25 have been scarce.

Joining the writing team for the 25th film in the Bond franchise is Fleabag writer and star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is also the mastermind behind hit TV series, Killing Eve.

No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig's fifth and final stint as 007. He last played the role in Spectre, which came out in 2015.