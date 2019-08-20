Killing Eve season 3 begins production - after Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are spotted filming in London

Killing Eve will be back for a third series. Picture: BBC

Killing Eve Season 3 has begun production and new cast members have also been confirmed.

After another successful season, production has officially begun on the upcoming third series of Killing Eve.

In case fans were missing evil Villanelle (played by Jodie Comer) and Eve (Sandra Oh), BBC America have confirmed that they’ll be on our screens again soon.

And viewers are sure to see even more drama as Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) will be replacing Emerald Fennell as the new show runner and lead writer.

BBC have a tradition of using a new female writing voice for each season as Phoebe Waller-Bridge handed the role over to Emerald Fennell for last year.

Jodie Comer will be back for series 3 of Killing Eve. Picture: BBC

The executive producers include Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas and actress Sandra Oh, while it will be produced by Nige Watson and Jeff Melvoin.

And there are also some new faces in the form of Dame Harriet Walter (Succession, The Crown) and Danny Sapani (Harlots, The Crown) who have been cast.

The announcement comes after season 2 of Killing Eve earned nine Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for both leading ladies Jodie and Sandra.

The popular show is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings and follows MI5 officer Eve Polastri as she hunts down elusive assassin Villanelle.

Last series, viewers were left with an explosive cliffhanger after Eve was seemingly betrayed by Carolyn and shot by Villanelle in Rome.

Is Eve dead or will she be found alive and kicking when the next series kicks off?

Well, last week former Grey’s Anatomy actress Sandra was caught filming in a chef’s uniform, while the Killing Eve cast were also seen filming in a London pub

Creator Sally Woodward Gentle has previously spoken out about Eve’s possible death, telling the Hollywood Reporter: “Who knows? It is called Killing Eve but also Eve is all women, so what does that mean? Who knows?”

When is Killing Eve season three returning to BBC Three?

Although the new series is in the pipeline, no details or release date has been made available yet. But watch this space!

How can I catch up with Killing Eve season 2?

Killing Eve season two is on every Saturday on BBC1. Or you can watch the whole boxset on the iPlayer now.