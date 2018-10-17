Strictly Come Dancing Lauren Steadman: Age, athletics career and Instagram revealed

Paralympian Lauren Steadman is competing on Strictly 2018. Picture: BBC Pictures

Paralympic medalist Lauren Steadman, who was born without her right arm, has wowed judges on this year's Strictly Come Dancing. Athlete's facts revealed, including age, career and Instagram.

Triathlete Lauren Steadman, 25, is hoping to dance her way to victory on this year's Strictly Come Dancing, having been partnered with AJ Pritchard.

The Paralympian, who was born without the lower part of her right arm, represented Great Britain at the 2016 games in Rio, scooping silver the triathlon.

Here's all we know about the sports star, including age, career and social media accounts.

Lauren Steadman selfie. Picture: Instagram

How old is Lauren Steadman?

Lauren is 25, born in Peterborough on 18th December 1992. She has a younger sister, Ellen, who is a trained hairdresser.

Whilst developing herself as a Triathlete, Lauren also studied for and degree in Psychology and a Masters in Business.

READ MORE: Seann Walsh and Katya Jones had 'specialist choreographer' to survive elimination

Much of Lauren's personal life has remained out of the public eye, but her website reveals she loves to bake and dance salsa.

Lauren Steadman is partnered with AJ Pritchard on Strictly. Picture: BBC Pictures

How did Lauren Steadman become a paratriathlete?

Lauren began swimming at the age of 4, and represented Team GB at the age of 15.

Her Uncle encouraged her to get involved in Triathlons, being a keen triathlete himself. Her first Triathlon in the British Championships saw her gain second place in 2011.

Following her success, she represented Great Britain at the 2016 games in Rio, gaining a silver medal in the Triathlon.

Lauren Steadman is a professional triathlete. Picture: Instagram

What are Lauren Steadman's social accounts?

You can keep up with Lauren's Strictly progress through her Instagram account, where she regularly posts about her training with AJ Pritchard.

Her Twitter bio reveals that she 'loves competing, baking, coffee and family'.