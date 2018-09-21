Strictly Come Dancing Pasha Kovalev: Girlfriend Rachel Riley, net worth and previous partners revealed

Strictly Come Dancing's Pasha Kovalev is returning for another series. Picture: PA

Pasha Kovalev is a regular on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing but what do we really know about him? Details revealed including his romance with the Countdown star.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev is one of the favourites on the BBC dance floor and this year he is taking on the BBC competition with Ashley Roberts.

Already tipped to win with his Pussycat Doll, the 38 year old professional ballroom dancer has quite the successful personal life too from his net worth to his girlfriend Rachel Riley.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pasha as he gets set to take on the likes of Katie Piper and and Lee Ryan this autumn:

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing professionals threaten strike action over pay

Pasha Kovalev and girlfriend Rachel Riley

The Strictly Come Dancing curse worked in Pasha and Rachel’s favour as they’re still going strong in the relationship department. They first met when they were paired up on Strictly in 2013.

They later officially struck up a romance when Rachel split from her husband and have been happily in love ever since.

Pasha Kovalev and girlfriend Rachel Riley met on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Rachel Riley/Instagram

Pasha’s net worth

Pasha has done very well for himself off the back of Strictly. Not only has he been contracted for multiple series, he’s also done personal tours and released an autobiography.

All of this has meant the Russian dancer has earned himself a comfortable fortune.

Pasha Kovalev won Strictly Come Dancing with Caroline Flack. Picture: PA

Who were Pasha’s previous Strictly partners?

Pasha won Strictly with Caroline Flack in 2012 and has also been partners with Kimberley Walsh, Chelsea Healey, Carol Kirkwood, Naga Munchetty and Chizzy Akudolu.