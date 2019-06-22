Strictly’s Pasha Kovalev robbed by thugs who stole phone with 'personal' pics of pregnant Rachel Riley

Strictly star Pasha Kovalev has been reportedly robbed by thugs on mopeds in North London. Picture: Getty

The 39-year-old professional dancer was left "shaken" and "very upset" by the terrifying attack, which saw thieves snatch his mobile

Strictly Come Dancing's Pasha Kovalev has been robbed by "two men on mopeds" outside a theatre in North London, according to reports.

The professional dancer, who is expecting a baby with former dance partner Rachel Riley, had his phone stolen by the thugs outside Sadler’s Wells Theatre in a terrifying attack on Thursday night.

The 39-year-old Russian star was reportedly left "shaken" and "very upset" by the scary ordeal, which saw thieves snatch his mobile that held personal photos of his pregnant partner Rachel, 33.

As the two men sped away, Pasha admitted to bystanders that his phone was unlocked.

The 39-year-old Russian star is expecting a baby with former Strictly dance partner Rachel Riley. Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun: “One second he was outside on the phone, the next moment the moped pair drove at him aggressively and totally disorientated him.

“They mounted the pavement and in a flash his phone was out of his hand. He was knocked off balance and very upset.

"As soon as it dawned on him what had happened he told people around him ‘The mobile is unlocked’.”

Pasha was targeted at the London arts venue after watching his Strictly co-stars Neil and Katya Jones perform their latin and ballroom show, Somnium: A Dancer’s Dream.

The couple met in 2013 after being paired up for the eleventh series of the show. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told the Mirror: "Police were called at 22:11hrs on Thursday, 20 June to reports of a theft on Roseberry Avenue, Islington.

"It is alleged that two men on mopeds stole a phone from a man as he walked down the road.

"No arrests have been made; enquiries continue."

Pasha is yet to publicly address the incident.

The former Strictly star, who quit the show in February after eight years, is currently focusing on his girlfriend of five years who is expecting their first child.

Countdown presenter Rachel Riley announced her pregnancy on social media last month with a sweet post that featured one of the show's famous world puzzles.

She told fans: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you...you have till December to work it out! We’re over the moon excited."

The couple met in 2013 after being paired up for the eleventh series of the BBC One show.

Rachel split with her husband Jamie Gilbert shortly after Strictly wrapped and confirmed her romance with dance partner Pasha almost a year later.

They currently live with each other and are expected to welcome their first baby together just before Christmas.