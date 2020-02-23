Tensions boil over on The Chase as ‘The Beast’ Mark Labbett punches a wall after losing £30k

Ian and Lynn take down The Beast. Picture: ITV

Thursday's show brought Mark Labbett into a rage as he loses £30k.

Appearing on ITV's popular quiz show, The Chase, Mark stormed off stage after losing to two challengers.

Nicknamed "the Beast", the former school teacher congratulated the winners, and is then seen punching the wall.



The pair beat Mark "the Beast". Picture: ITV

Losing the round by just two points he says, "well played team, you deserve it," before stomping off.

Bradley Walsh replies, "I think he's upset."



Mark punches the wall as he storms offstage. Picture: ITV

He then adds, "Wow, he is furious.

"For those of you who think it’s all part of the show, it’s not. He actually is furious and has stormed off."



A HUGE well done to Ian and Lynn on their £30,000 win! Worked as a team to come up with a strategy, answered well, and executing pushbacks against The Beast. Well deserved. 👏👏👏 #TheChase pic.twitter.com/bTQdw51yEW — The Chase (@ITVChase) February 20, 2020

Viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter, saying it was a great episode, and congratulating the winners.



One Tweeted: "Mark Labbett storming off on The Chase and punching a wall because he’s absolutely sh*gged himself in the final chase! You love to see it!"