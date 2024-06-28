The Bear season 3 ending explained – what will happen next?

28 June 2024, 09:13

The Bear's season 3 finale left us with a lot of unanswered questions
The Bear's season 3 finale left us with a lot of unanswered questions. Picture: Disney+
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Bear's season 3 ending left viewers with more questions than answers, so here we're going to unpick what could happen between Carmy and Claire, if Sydney will leave the restaurant and if it will ever survive from Uncle Jimmy.

The Bear season 3 debuted on Disney+ and Hulu this week with characters such as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) returning to our screens for another chaotic experience in the Chicago-based restaurant world.

With a total of 10 episodes exploring the restaurants fight for survival and success, as well as delving into the personal lives and experiences of the staff, the series ended with a lot of unanswered questions.

Will Carmy and Claire get back together? Will Sydney leave The Bear for another job? Will The Bear restaurant even survive after the review from the Chicago Tribune?

While we'll have to wait until season 4 to answer a lot of these questions, here's what we know so far.

The Bear season 3 has been another success, with fans left on the edge of their seats
The Bear season 3 has been another success, with fans left on the edge of their seats. Picture: Disney+

Will Sydney leave The Bear?

The final episode of The Bear season 3 left a lot up in the air for Carmy, Sydney, Claire, Uncle Jimmy, Richie and the rest of the characters in the hit series.

Firstly, we're left with the question of whether Sydney will leave The Bear for another job. Earlier in the season, we see Chef Shapiro ask the young chef to join him in the running of a new restaurant he is opening.

During their meeting, Sydney is sold a very promising role as Head Chef, earning a base salary of $80,000 and complete control of the menu.

With this in mind, during the season we also see Sydney continue to postpone the signing of her partnership agreement with Carmy for The Bear as she struggles to make a decision on her future.

In the final episode, when attending the Ever funeral, Sydney sees Shapiro again and assures him that she is still interested in the job offer.

However, she later suffers a panic attack as she struggles to choose between staying at The Bear with Carmy and the rest of the gang, or move on for the sake of her career.

We don't get to see Sydney make her final decision, however, which means this will be a question which won't be answered until season 4.

Sydney is struggling to make a decision about her career as she's offered another job
Sydney is struggling to make a decision about her career as she's offered another job. Picture: Disney+

Will Carmy and Claire get back together?

The next question we're left with is whether Carmy will reunite things with Claire after their messy split at the end of season 2 of The Bear.

After overhearing the negative things Camry said about her and his relationship with her, season 3 starts with the pair still separated and still not talking.

During the 10 new episodes, Claire and Carmy only appear on screen together in flashback scenes, and while Neil and Fak visit her in the ER in a bid to get them back together, it appears the pair are far from close to getting back together.

What will happen to The Bear?
What will happen to The Bear? Picture: Disney+

Will The Bear close down?

Up next; will The Bear survive the review from the Chicago Tribune? Earlier in the season, we find out that a critic from the publication visited the restaurant - something Sydney, Richie and Carmy were unaware of.

In the final episode, we see the moment Carmy reads the review of the restaurant he has battled to make a success, with the article calling the establishment: “confusing, excellent, culinary, innovative, sloppy, inconsistent, simple, and complex.”

However, the word which is highlighted to viewers through a zoom-in is "stale".

Carmy then sees that he has four missed calls from Uncle Jimmy - the money behind the restaurant who warned that if The Bear got one bad review, he would close it down.

While we don't know what Uncle Jimmy's verdict is, the image of the missed calls following the review indicate potentially bad news for the restaurant.

