Netflix has CHANGED the ending of The Notebook to make it less sad... and people are livid

Viewers have been left fuming by the Netflix alternative ending. Picture: New Line Cinema

By Polly Foreman

The Notebook's famous ending has been replaced by an alternative on the Netflix version of the film

Netflix users have been left fuming after discovering that the streaming site has changed the ending of popular tearjerker The Notebook.

Warning to the (probably very tiny proportion of) the population who haven't seen the film: major spoilers ahead.

Netflix hasn't yet responded to claims it changed the ending of The Notebook. Picture: New Line Cinema

Most of us have wiled away hours of hour lives sobbing at the 2004 film's famous ending, which depicts an elderly Noah and Allie dying together in bed and being discovered by a nurse the following day.

But the Netflix version doesn't actually show that scene - it instead leaves their fate more ambiguous, showing birds flying in the sky rather than explicitly stating that they'd died.

And people are furious.

"Why have Netflix changed the ending of The Notebook. A gash decision on all counts. Fuming. Didn’t get my full fix," one person tweeted.

The fate of Noah and Allie is vastly different in the Netflix alternative ending. Picture: New Line Cinema

Another added: "The Netflix in the UK doesn’t show the full ending to The Notebook and I’m actually about to riot."

And a third wrote: "Felt like watching a sad movie so chose The Notebook on Netflix, and they’ve only gone and edited out the ending? Why??"

The Notebook, which stars Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, was based on the book by Nicholas Sparks and is popularly considered to be one of the most iconic romance films of all time.

