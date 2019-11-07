Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's 10 best This Morning moments of 2019

By Naomi Bartram

The presenting duo have been the face of This Morning for 10 years - and 2019 was one of the best yet.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield manage to make presenting This Morning look like a doddle, taking every difficult guest and mischievous animal in their stride.

But even these two surprise us sometimes with their whacky segments, hilarious pranks and unfortunate blunders.

So, as we celebrate another amazing year of This Morning - let’s take a look back at the best moments of 2019.

Holly left crying after a makeover went horribly wrong

As part of a hilarious prank on Holly, This Morning viewer Carol - who was actually an actress - was treated to a very questionable transformation complete with a pink, crushed velvet dress and white cowboy boots.

Carol then started to cry and admitted the transformation wasn't what she'd expected, as Holly tried to comfort her.

If that wasn’t bad enough, as Carol was driven away to a fancy meal her car crashed into the building.

At that point, Phil suddenly turned to a tearful Holly and shouted "April Fools", revealing the entire segment had been set up.

Alison Hammond falling over during a live ski segment

Alison fell over TWICE live on the show back in January as she reported from the snowy French alps.

After asking her instructor to take her to the nearest pub, she began screaming before falling and taking her teacher with her.

This Morning visiting Phil’s first childhood home

Phil was stunned in October when Dr. Ranj visited his first ever home at 264 Heron Street in Oldham.

He was then surprised with a live chat with the new owner Robert, who revealed that he'd bought the house from Phil’s parents for £1,600 over 50 years ago.

Holly being surprised with puppies on her birthday

Holly was left in tears again on her birthday in February, when Phil gifted her with cuddles from puppies.

The 38-year-old was already emotional after the team played 'Happy This Morning Birthday' for her, before her co-star emerged with the adorable puppies.

"Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god," Holly cried. "They're so cute, can I pick one up? Oh my god, that's just the cutest thing I've ever seen."

A four-year-old asking Holly to marry him

Arthur asked Holly to marry him. Picture: ITV

The studio turned into chaos when a four-year-old asked Holly to marry him before playing with the cameras.

Dressed in bow tie and braces, little Arthur handed the presenter flowers and chocolate before asking: "Do you want to marry me?"

The youngster then ran up to the camera and started grabbing at it while Phil and Holly tried to carry on with the show.

Phil's rendition of Wizard of Oz for Halloween

For Halloween this year, This Morning went all out as the studio was transformed into the set of The Wizard of Oz.

While Holly was dressed up as Dorothy, Phil stunned fans when he showed off his incredible singing voice as The Scarecrow.

Ant and Dec gatecrashing the studio

As part of their ten year This Morning anniversary in September, ITV had a special surprise in store for Holly and Phil as Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly unexpectedly gatecrashed the show.

The presenters were left speechless when the Geordie pair burst into the studio explaining that they were "staging a takeover".

Adding to the chaos, children’s singing group Wouldn't Change A Thing then dropped by to deliver a heartwarming musical performances.

But as they sung You've Got A Friend In Me, one little boy could be seen crawling along the studio floor, before Ant and Dec hilariously crawled after him and dragged him back into the performance.

A helicopter making an unexpected landing on set

It may not have involved Holly and Phil, but things didn’t exactly go to plan when telly cook John Torode was trying to do a pasta cooking segment in August.

While giving the demonstration for Rochelle Humes and Davina McCall from Chesil Beach, he was interrupted by an unexpected helicopter landing.

The presenting pair could barely contain their giggles while shouting: "Keep cooking!"

Holly and Phil testing umbrellas against a wind machine

In one of our favourite This Morning segments, Holly and Phil left viewers in hysterics in November after they gave high street umbrellas the ultimate test with Alice Beer.

The studio then descended into chaos when the trio tested the brollies against a huge fan blowing winds up to 35 mph.

And the gust was so strong it caused their faces to distort in a hilarious way.