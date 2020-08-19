Tina and Bobby: Where is Bobby Moore’s daughter Roberta now?

How old is Bobby Moore’s daughter Roberta now? And how did his son Dean die?

Tina and Bobby is back on ITV, telling the story of Bobby Moore and his wife Tina as they fell in love and started a family together.

Starring Michelle Keegan and Lorne MacFadyen, the three part series follows the couple through their biggest highs and lows, before Bobby’s death of cancer in 1993.

But where is Bobby Moore’s daughter now? And how did his son Dean die?

Where is Bobby Moore’s daughter now?

Tina and Bobby Moore welcomed their daughter Roberta in1965.

Bobby Moore's daughter Roberta and her mum Tina. Picture: PA Images

The 55-year-old is now an art consultant and gallerist. She currently lives in Chelsea in London with her husband Matt, 51, and daughter Ava, 21.

Roberta is still close with her mother Tina, who is now 75.

Read More: Tina and Bobby: How old is Tina Moore and where is she now?

Speaking about her dad’s death, she previously told The Mirror in 2017: “Mum and I still talk about dad a lot.

Bobby Moore and his daughter Roberta. Picture: PA Images

“I still think when I’m going along in life or whenever I get nervous about something, ‘What would dad do? How must he have felt walking on to that pitch in 1966?’."

Read More: Who is in the cast of Tina and Bobby? And where have you seen them before?

How did Tina and Bobby Moore’s son die?

Tina gave birth to her and Bobby's second child Dean in 1968, after the couple suffered a miscarriage two years before.

Tragically, Dean died at the age of just 43 in 2011.

Opening up about her loss, older sister Roberta told The Mirror: “It floored us all.

“Dean had struggled with alcohol but he hadn’t had a drink for months.

Tina and Bobby Moore with their children Dean and Roberta. Picture: PA Images

“I did a reading his daughter Poppy had written at his funeral. It took everything inside me to read that. I was heartbroken.

“We were all heartbroken. It was so difficult but I thought, ‘I have to be strong. I have to do this for dad’.”

Dean - who was diabetic - was found in the living room of his Notting Hill support centre.

An inquest heard it was unlikely he even knew he had diabetes.

Now Read: Tina and Bobby Moore: The true love story behind Michelle Keegan's ITV drama