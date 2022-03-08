Inside Tuppence Middleton's life away from Our House

8 March 2022, 09:34

Tuppence Middleton is starring as Fi in Our House
Tuppence Middleton is starring as Fi in Our House. Picture: ITV/Alamy

How old is Tuppence Middleton and what else has she been in? Here's what we know about the Our House actress...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

ITV's latest drama, Our House has already got us hooked, with stars Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton leading the cast.

The pair play an estranged couple, Bram and Fi, whose family home is seemingly sold without their knowledge.

But who is Tuppence and what else has she been in? Here’s what we know…

How old is Tuppence Middleton?

Tuppence Middleton was born on February 21, 1987 making her 35-years-old.

Tuppence Middleton is starring alongside Martin Compston in Our House
Tuppence Middleton is starring alongside Martin Compston in Our House. Picture: ITV

While she was born in Bristol, Tuppence was raised in Clevedon, Somerset and found her love for acting at youth theatre.

She attended Bristol Grammar School and also attended Stagecoach, a performing arts school in Portishead before going on to study acting at the Arts Educational School in London.

What else has Tuppence Middleton been in?

Tuppence is best known for her role as Lucy Smith in the Downton Abbey film.

Lucy is the maid, and secret illegitimate daughter, of Maud Bagshaw, Baroness Bagshaw.

She has also had plenty other TV roles and made her first television appearance in Bones in 2008.

Tuppence Middleton starred in Downton Abbey
Tuppence Middleton starred in Downton Abbey. Picture: Alamy

Tuppence has also had credits in shows such as New Tricks, Friday Night Dinner , and Lewis, as well as Black Mirror.

Viewer smight also know Tuppence for her role as Hélène Kuragina in the BBC's adaptation of War & Peace.

When it comes to her film career, the actress has appeared in The Imitation Game and Jupiter Ascending and David Fincher's film Mank.

Opening up about her latest role as Fi, Tuppence told What To Watch that her character is left heartbroken by the breakdown of her marriage to Fi.

She said: “Ordinarily, Fi is practical and not emotional but you see her world unravel and we watch her spiral into despair.

“She can't get hold of Bram, she has no idea how someone can sell your property from under you without you realising. It's just total panic. She's lost everything."

Calling filming ‘heart-wrenching’, the star added: “There are difficult scenes to do and it's a complex story to tell. But I'm lucky to have Martin and Rupert there, because they're such pros and they’re lovely to act opposite.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Dancing On Ice final has been rescheduled

Dancing on Ice final forced off air next weekend

Dancing On Ice 2022

Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink blouse from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Emmerdale fans are wondering who plays Rhona’s mum Mary

Emmerdale fans recognise Rhona’s mum Mary Goskirk from EastEnders
Bradley Walsh was criticised on The Chase

The Chase viewers fume as Bradley Walsh refuses to accept ‘correct’ answer
Katie Price fans were in tears last night

Katie Price fans in tears as ‘brave’ son Harvey moves out of family home

Trending on Heart

Mille shared a picture of her partner on Instagram

Millie Radford shares first glimpse of newborn baby's dad

Celebrities

A woman built an adjoining door to her ex-husband's house [STOCK IMAGE]

‘I live next door to my ex because it’s the best way to raise our daughter’

Lifestyle

Amanda and Ashley sat down for a candid International Women's Day chat

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts discuss scrutiny of their outfits in International Women's Day chat
Laura Whitmore hosts new Global podcast Hear Her Voice

Hear Her Voice: Laura Whitmore hosts brand-new podcast celebrating women in music

Celebrities

Our House is said to be based on a true story

Inside the true story of property fraud behind ITV drama Our House
Our House was filmed across London

Where was ITV's Our House filmed? Locations in London revealed
Amanda and Ashley sat down for a candid International Women's Day chat

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts sit down for candid International Women's Day chat
Martin Compston plays DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

Who is Martin Compston? Height, career and wife revealed

Get involved with the conversation around gender equality this International Women's Day with these virtual events

International Women's Day 2022: Virtual talks, webinars and round-tables to empower you

Lifestyle

Our picks of some of the best female-led podcasts to listen to on International Women's Day

7 incredible female-led podcasts to listen to on International Women's Day

Lifestyle

Our House is airing over four nights

Our House episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the ITV drama next on?
Lynda Baron has died aged 82

Open All Hours and Come Outside star Lynda Baron dies aged 82

Celebrities

An amazing trick to make your towels softer

Mrs Hinch fan reveals genius 29p hack to get old towels feeling soft again

Lifestyle

Martin Compston plays DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

What is Martin Compston's net worth?

Aunt Polly's voice was heard in episode two of Peaky Blinders last night

Peaky Blinders viewers in tears at Aunt Polly reference in episode two