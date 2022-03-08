Inside Tuppence Middleton's life away from Our House

Tuppence Middleton is starring as Fi in Our House. Picture: ITV/Alamy

How old is Tuppence Middleton and what else has she been in? Here's what we know about the Our House actress...

ITV's latest drama, Our House has already got us hooked, with stars Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton leading the cast.

The pair play an estranged couple, Bram and Fi, whose family home is seemingly sold without their knowledge.

But who is Tuppence and what else has she been in? Here’s what we know…

How old is Tuppence Middleton?

Tuppence Middleton was born on February 21, 1987 making her 35-years-old.

Tuppence Middleton is starring alongside Martin Compston in Our House. Picture: ITV

While she was born in Bristol, Tuppence was raised in Clevedon, Somerset and found her love for acting at youth theatre.

She attended Bristol Grammar School and also attended Stagecoach, a performing arts school in Portishead before going on to study acting at the Arts Educational School in London.

What else has Tuppence Middleton been in?

Tuppence is best known for her role as Lucy Smith in the Downton Abbey film.

Lucy is the maid, and secret illegitimate daughter, of Maud Bagshaw, Baroness Bagshaw.

She has also had plenty other TV roles and made her first television appearance in Bones in 2008.

Tuppence Middleton starred in Downton Abbey. Picture: Alamy

Tuppence has also had credits in shows such as New Tricks, Friday Night Dinner , and Lewis, as well as Black Mirror.

Viewer smight also know Tuppence for her role as Hélène Kuragina in the BBC's adaptation of War & Peace.

When it comes to her film career, the actress has appeared in The Imitation Game and Jupiter Ascending and David Fincher's film Mank.

Opening up about her latest role as Fi, Tuppence told What To Watch that her character is left heartbroken by the breakdown of her marriage to Fi.

She said: “Ordinarily, Fi is practical and not emotional but you see her world unravel and we watch her spiral into despair.

“She can't get hold of Bram, she has no idea how someone can sell your property from under you without you realising. It's just total panic. She's lost everything."

Calling filming ‘heart-wrenching’, the star added: “There are difficult scenes to do and it's a complex story to tell. But I'm lucky to have Martin and Rupert there, because they're such pros and they’re lovely to act opposite.”