What films are on Christmas Day?

There are tons of movie classics on TV during Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

From Bridget Jones’s Diary to Jingle All The Way, these are all the festive films you can watch on TV this Christmas Day.

If your dream Christmas Day involves snuggling up on the sofa and watching tons of festive films, you are in for a treat.

This year, there is an absolute feast of warm and fuzzy flicks on TV to see you through morning, noon and night.

From romantic classics like Love Actually and Kindergarten Cop, to family blockbusters including E.T. and Grease, there's no need for you to move from your favourite seat on 25th December – unless it's to stock up on snacks, of course.

So to help you plan your festive movie marathon, here's a schedule of everything that's on telly throughout Christmas Day.

Christmas classic Home Alone 2: Lost In New York airs on Channel 4 at 5.30pm. Picture: Alamy

Christmas Eve films to watch for free

7.45am - Bee Movie, Channel 4

8am - Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure. ITV2

9am - The Boy, the Mole, the Fox

9.30am - Superworm

9.35am - Kung Fu Panda 2, Channel 4

9.40am - Jeremiah Johnson, ITV4

10am - Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave, BBC2

10.35am - Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, BBC2

10.50am - It’s A Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie, ITV2

10.50am - A Christmas Carol, ITV3

11am - Annie, More4

11am - Shrek the Third, Film4

11.05am - Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death, BBC2

11.25am - The Snowman, Channel 4

11.50am - True Grit, ITV4

11.55am - The Snowman and the Snowdog, Channel 4

11.35am - Abominable, BBC1

11.35am - White Christmas, BBC2

12.30pm - Kindergarten Cop, E4

12.50pm - Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Film4

1pm - Farmageddon, BBC1

1.10pm - Peter Pan, ITV2

2.30pm - Spartacus, ITV4

2.35pm - Jingle All The Way, Film4

3.10pm - Aladdin, BBC1

3.10pm - Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, BBC2

3.25pm - E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, ITV2

4.20pm - The Kid Who Would Be King, Film4

4.25pm - Christmas in the Rockies, ITVBe

4.40pm - Some Like It Hot, BBC2

5.30pm - Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, Channel 4

5.45pm - Back To The Future, ITV2

6.15pm - Apollo 13, ITV4

6.15pm - Christmas on Mistletoe Lake, ITVBe

6.45pm - Grease, Film4

7pm - A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story, BBC4

7.15pm - Johnny English Strikes Again, E4

8pm - Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, ITV2

9pm - The Dirty Dozen, ITV4

9pm - Bridget Jones’s Diary, ITVBe

9pm - The Inbetweeners Movie, E4

9pm - Venom, E4

10.55pm - Catch Me If You Can, Channel 4

11pm - Risen, More4

11pm - Love Actually, ITV1

11.10pm - Step Brothers

Laugh along to Arnold Schwarzenegger's festive hit Jingle All The Way at 2.35pm on Film4. Picture: Alamy

Read more: