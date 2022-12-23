What films are on Christmas Day?

23 December 2022, 16:19

There are tons of movie classics on TV during Christmas Day.
There are tons of movie classics on TV during Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

From Bridget Jones’s Diary to Jingle All The Way, these are all the festive films you can watch on TV this Christmas Day.

If your dream Christmas Day involves snuggling up on the sofa and watching tons of festive films, you are in for a treat.

This year, there is an absolute feast of warm and fuzzy flicks on TV to see you through morning, noon and night.

From romantic classics like Love Actually and Kindergarten Cop, to family blockbusters including E.T. and Grease, there's no need for you to move from your favourite seat on 25th December – unless it's to stock up on snacks, of course.

So to help you plan your festive movie marathon, here's a schedule of everything that's on telly throughout Christmas Day.

Christmas classic Home Alone 2: Lost In New York airs on Channel 4 at 5.30pm.
Christmas classic Home Alone 2: Lost In New York airs on Channel 4 at 5.30pm. Picture: Alamy

Christmas Eve films to watch for free

  • 7.45am - Bee Movie, Channel 4
  • 8am - Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure. ITV2
  • 9am - The Boy, the Mole, the Fox
  • 9.30am - Superworm
  • 9.35am - Kung Fu Panda 2, Channel 4
  • 9.40am - Jeremiah Johnson, ITV4
  • 10am - Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave, BBC2
  • 10.35am - Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, BBC2
  • 10.50am - It’s A Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie, ITV2
  • 10.50am - A Christmas Carol, ITV3
  • 11am - Annie, More4
  • 11am - Shrek the Third, Film4
  • 11.05am - Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death, BBC2
  • 11.25am - The Snowman, Channel 4
  • 11.50am - True Grit, ITV4
  • 11.55am - The Snowman and the Snowdog, Channel 4
  • 11.35am - Abominable, BBC1
  • 11.35am - White Christmas, BBC2
  • 12.30pm - Kindergarten Cop, E4
  • 12.50pm - Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Film4
  • 1pm - Farmageddon, BBC1
  • 1.10pm - Peter Pan, ITV2
  • 2.30pm - Spartacus, ITV4
  • 2.35pm - Jingle All The Way, Film4
  • 3.10pm - Aladdin, BBC1
  • 3.10pm - Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, BBC2
  • 3.25pm - E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, ITV2
  • 4.20pm - The Kid Who Would Be King, Film4
  • 4.25pm - Christmas in the Rockies, ITVBe
  • 4.40pm - Some Like It Hot, BBC2
  • 5.30pm - Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, Channel 4
  • 5.45pm - Back To The Future, ITV2
  • 6.15pm - Apollo 13, ITV4
  • 6.15pm - Christmas on Mistletoe Lake, ITVBe
  • 6.45pm - Grease, Film4
  • 7pm - A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story, BBC4
  • 7.15pm - Johnny English Strikes Again, E4
  • 8pm - Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, ITV2
  • 9pm - The Dirty Dozen, ITV4
  • 9pm - Bridget Jones’s Diary, ITVBe
  • 9pm - The Inbetweeners Movie, E4
  • 9pm - Venom, E4
  • 10.55pm - Catch Me If You Can, Channel 4
  • 11pm - Risen, More4
  • 11pm - Love Actually, ITV1
  • 11.10pm - Step Brothers
Laugh along to Arnold Schwarzenegger's festive hit Jingle All The Way at 2.35pm on Film4.
Laugh along to Arnold Schwarzenegger's festive hit Jingle All The Way at 2.35pm on Film4. Picture: Alamy

