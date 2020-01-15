Tyga seemingly denies he used to message Love Island's Eve Gale

Tyga has responded to claims that he used to message Eve Gale. Picture: ITV

Eve claimed that she and Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga used to DM on Instagram.

Tyga has responded to Love Island star Eve Gale's claims that he used to DM her on Instagram, and 'liked' a meme alluding the claim being fake.

The US rapper - who is Kylie Jenner's ex - posted three laughing emojis soon after the episode aired, and liked a meme that said: "The Tyga that she claims dm’ed her vs the Tyga that actually dm’ed her #LoveIsland".

Eve has mentioned her links to the rapper a few times since being announced as a Love Island 2020 contestant.

When asked about her claim to fame in her entrance interview, she said: "Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp.

"Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left. Pop Smoke, the R ‘n’ B rapper, messaged me too."

She also told her fellow contestants about the alleged correspondence during a game on Monday night's episode.

Eve is currently coupled up with Callum Jones. Picture: ITV

Eve arrived alongside her twin Jess as latecomer bombshells to the Love Island villa.

They were then tasked with stealing two of the guys, with Eve going for Callum and Jess for Mike.

Speaking about what makes her a perfect islander in her entrance interview, Eve said: "I would say I’m confident, chilled out and easy- going which would make me a good Islander."

