When is Regé-Jean Page's CBeebies bedtime story and what time is it on?

What time is Regé-Jean Page's bedtime story? Picture: BBC/Netflix

How can I watch Regé-Jean Page's CBeebies bedtime story and what time and day will it be on?

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page will be doing a CBeebies bedtime for the first time ever this week, and we absolutely cannot wait.

Read more: Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page unrecognisable in throwback pics with his band

The 31-year-old shot to fame as the Duke of Hastings in Netflix series Bridgerton last year, proving so popular with viewers that even his spoon had its own Instagram.

Regé will be one of a number of celebs doing a bedtime story over the next week - with Felicity Jones, Rag'n'Bone Man, and Tom Hardy also reading one for the channel.

Here's your need-to-know on how you can watch it.

Regé-Jean Page's bedtime story will be on this Sunday. Picture: BBC

What date is Regé-Jean Page's bedtime story?

His bedtime story will air on Mother's Day, which is Sunday 14 March.

What time will Regé-Jean Page's bedtime story be on CBeebies?

The bedtime story will be on at 6:50pm, and will finish when the channel goes off air at 7pm.

What story will Regé-Jean Page be reading?

He will read Rain Before Rainbows, a story written by Smriti Prasadam-Halls that follows a little girl and her fox friend as they travel through stormy times towards light and life.

Who else will read a bedtime story this week?

According to reports, Bedtime Stories will also feature the likes of Felicity Jones, Rang'n'Bone Man and Tom Hardy next week.

Rag'n'Bone man is due to read My Dad Used To Be So Cool by Keith Negley on Monday 15, followed by Felicity Jones on March 16.

The Theory of Everything star, who welcomed her first child on March 16, will read The Huffalots by Eve Coy, telling viewers: "Now, I’ll tell you a secret. Lots of us grown-ups can feel ourselves turning into Huffalots as the day goes on.

"But luckily we’ve got our Lovealots to cheer us up … remember, a Huffalot can always become a Lovelot, with a little bit of help."

Tom Hardy looks set to follow, reading Somebody Swallowed Stanley on Thursday.

NOW READ:

When is The Celebrity Circle final?