Which Celebs Go Dating couples are still together?

As season 7 wraps, we take a look a which couples are still going strong. Picture: E4

Series 7 saw a string of awkward dates, steamy smooches and a celebrity pair break the rules – but which lovestruck duos have managed to last the distance?

As Celebs Go Dating wraps filming for another series, we take a look at who's still together, from cheeky Chappy Lee Ryan and his love interest Sarah to celebrity couple Megan Barton Hanson and Demi Sims.

Chloe Sims and Luke Robbo

The TOWIE queen signed up to the Celebrity Dating Agency for the second time after love gurus Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson failed to find her a man in series 5. However, after ditching Tom for Luke and bringing him to the final party, rumours suggest the two are still seeing each other. A source told The Sun newspaper earlier this month: "Chloe has finally found what she’s looking for on Celebs Go Dating after two series - and she’s over the moon."

Demi Sims and Megan Barton-Hanson

Despite the fact they were meant to be dating non-celebs, Demi and Megan admitted they fancied each other during the course of series 7. The TOWIE style icon and the Love Island star got together in Crete, dumping both their love interests for each other on the Greek isle. But the pair have since split, with a rep for Megan stating: “Megan is now in the early stages of dating someone new, and is excited to see where it goes, but wishes Demi all the best."

Lee Ryan and Sarah Plews

Blue singer Lee Ryan fell head over heels for Sarah when he met the blonde make-up artist at the start of series 7. Following a string of sun-soaked dates in Crete, the pop star took her to the final party where she met Lee's mum. But Sarah has since confirmed the duo have gone their separate ways.

Jack Fincham and Megan Turner

Love Island winner Jack made a connection with Megan towards the end of the series and brought her away to Greece with him. The two enjoyed a series of steamy smooches and despite the fact he was recently pictured flirting up a storm with Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry, it seems the duo are on good terms as both are still following each other on Instagram.

Nathan Henry and Alain Falzon

The Geordie Shore party boy told dating experts Anna and Paul that he wanted to ditch his boozy ways and settle down. He met two boys that stole his heart – Lance and Alain – but following a heated argument in Greece, Nathan decided to stick with the Spanish singleton. It's not clear if the duo are still dating.

Lady C and Tim and Richard

Jamaican-born Lady C, also known as Georgia, brought two eligible gentlemen to the final bash but it's not been confirmed whether or not she remains in touch with either Tim or Richard.

Celebs Go Dating introduced couple's counselling for the first time this series as the experts helped married couple Jermaine Pennant and Alice Goodwin work through some issues, as well as reality pair Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie. Both couples are still going strong.

Stephanie Pratt and Joey Essex

TOWIE's Joey Essex found love with Made In Chelsea and The Hills star Stephanie Pratt. They continued to date after filming wrapped but split three months later.

Frankie Cocozza and Charlotte Dawson

The X Factor star fell head over heels for reality star Charlotte during series three of Celebs Go Dating. The pair broke the no-celeb rule and couldn't keep their hands off each other but their relationship fizzled out as quickly as it started.

Frankie Cocozza and Charlotte Dawson broke the no-celebrity dates rule in series three. Picture: E4

Bobby Norris and Jack

TOWIE's Bobby was the show's first ever gay contestant and also found love during series three. He took date Jack to the final party where he introduced him to his nearest and dearest but weeks after filming wrapped, the two split.

Gemma Collins and Laurence Hearn

The GC upset Celebs Go Dating fans when she failed to turn up to a romantic date to Paris with love interest Laurence, but the two enjoyed and on/off relationship and have since become firm friends. The classic car importer from Croydon even recently made a cameo appearance in Gemma's reality show, Diva Forever, in which she refers to him as her "handyman".

Has there been a Celebs Go Dating wedding?

Although hardly any of the celebrity relationships have managed to last the distance, there has been once surprise wedding. Contestants Katie Champ and Kieran Patel from series three were snubbed by their celebrity dates, Frankie Cocozza and Charlotte Dawson, and turned to each other for solace.

They hit it off straight away and later tied the knot in Italy. The pair, who wed in secret, are still married and have just celebrated their anniversary.