Celebs Go Dating's Jermaine Pennant says he cheated because he grew up without a mum

Jermaine Pennant and his wife Alice are appearing as the first couples therapy contestants on Celebs Go Dating

Celebs Go Dating viewers were shocked last night after Jermaine Pennant claimed that he cheats because he grew up without a mum.

He and his wife Alice are appearing as the first couple to receive relationship therapy on the show, and when he was being questioned about his behaviour in the past by Paul Carrick-Brunson, he made some shock claims about his cheating ways.

Alice and Jermaine are receiving couples therapy on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: E4

"The majority of the girlfriends I had I have had I haven’t been faithful, I don’t know if that is because I’m acting like a bad boy or because I never had a mum around."

When Paul asked where his mum was, he replied: “She just wasn’t in my life.

“When you’ve got a mother that bond is there, the way you love her people then take that into their relationships with a girl, they look at that woman and look at their mum.

“I’ve never had that. We did break up for a period and it was dark, it was a lonely place. For some reason we always find our way back."

And speaking during her therapy with Anna Williamson, Alice said: “We’ve been married five years and we haven’t progressed in the way a normal marriage with progress, we should have three children running round the house.”

Jermaine sparked outrage when he flirted with Chloe Ayling on CBB. Picture: Channel 5

And when Anna asked if Jermaine knew that, Alice replied: “The baby thing is a huge thing. I’ll have another baby when I know me and him are staying together forever and I relationship is as good as it can be.

“We do think in a very different way, this communication thing is the biggest thing because when he doesn’t deal with his emotions in the right way he’ll go out on a bender for the night and not come home. I’ll call his phone and be like, “where the f*** are you?”.

“When things get bad it does happen. Because the communication techniques are so different it just doesn’t work.

Jermaine hit headlines during his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother last year, as it was claimed he 'flirted' with fellow contestant Chloe Ayling and also failed to mention that he was married.