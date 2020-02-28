Who are Gogglebox's Emma and David? Everything you need to know about the father and daughter from Liverpool

28 February 2020, 20:25

David and Emma joined Gogglebox last year
David and Emma joined Gogglebox last year. Picture: Channel 4

Emma and David joined Gogglebox last year and have already become a hit.

Gogglebox is back on our screens for another series of perfect TV critique.

The likes of Giles and Mary, Pete and Sophie and Ellie and Izzi have all returned to their spots on the sofa.

And David and Emma are also back for season 15 after debuting last year. So, here’s everything you need to know about the hilarious pair.

Who are David and Emma and how old are they?

David, 74, and Emma, 37, are father and daughter duo from Liverpool. They film from the comfort of David’s home.

Emma also has a brother and two sisters who don’t feature on the show, with David previously joking that Emma “wasn’t his favourite daughter”.

How much do the Gogglebox families get paid and how can you apply to be on the show?

Emma and David on Gogglebox
Emma and David on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Since joining, Emma and David have been a hit with viewers, and one recently wrote on Twitter: “I really want to see more of Emma and David , he cracks me up #Gogglebox”.

“This Emma and David on gogglebox now seem like my new favourite, round of applause to the casting there @C4Gogglebox,” said another.

Who are Gogglebox brother and sister Sophie and Pete Sandiford, how old are they and what are their jobs?

What jobs do David and Emma have?

While Emma has previously revealed she works in property, her dad David is a local nurse.

When did David and Emma join Gogglebox?

The father and daughter duo joined Gogglebox in September 2019 for the 14th series of the Channel 4 show.

How much do the Gogglebox families get paid?

According to The Sun, Gogglebox stars get paid £1,500 a month per family, which they can share out between themselves however they see fit.

Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?

