Who won Too Hot To Handle season one?

Who won the first season of the Netflix show? As series two comes to an end, we look back at the season one winners...

The final episodes of Too Hot To Handle series two have arrived on Netflix, and the winner has finally been crowned.

Unlike in similar show Love Island, where the winning couple is decided based on votes from the public, the winner of Too Hot To Handle is the contestant/s that have achieved 'growth' and 'spiritual connection'.

Fans of the show will be aware that intimate physical contact isn't allowed (with money taken from the $100,000 prize fund for rule breaks), and the winner of the show is those who make deep and emotional connections.

If you're new to the show, you may be wondering who the winners were last year.

Here's your need-to-know on season one...

**Warning: spoilers for Too Hot To Handle seasons one and two ahead**

Who won season one of Too Hot To Handle?

While there was just one season two winner - Marvin Anthony - season one saw the prize fund shared between multiple contestants.

At the end of the show, there was $75,000 left after a number of rule breaks - and it was split between the following winners:

Bryce Hirschberg

Chloe Veitch

David Birtwistle

Francesca Farago

Harry Jowsey

Kelz Dyke

Lydia Clyma

Nicole O’Brien

Rhonda Paul

Sharron Townsend

Harry and Francesca, who were responsible for most of the rule-breaks, were asked to stand first by Lana at the series finale.

Lana then asked the rest of the contestants to stand, telling them they had all been successful.

