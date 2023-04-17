Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today and what is shingles?

Where is Holly Willoughby and does she have shingles? Everything you need to know about her absence...

This Morning host Holly Willoughby announced she won’t be on the show today alongside Phillip Schofield because she has shingles.

Holly has been off for the past two weeks while she enjoys some time with her family over the Easter holidays.

But fans of the star will have to wait a little bit longer to see her back on their screens as she has now revealed she will be off for a bit longer.

So, why is Holly Willoughby off and what happened to her? Here’s what we know about the This Morning star…

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Holly Willoughby will not be on This Morning today as she revealed on Sunday that she has come down with shingles.

"Hi ...just to let you know I may be away for the rest of the week as I have Shingles," she said with a frustrated-face emoji, adding: “I'll be back as soon as I'm better. Huge Love."

Instead, Rochelle Humes is presenting alongside Phillip as she sent Holly her well wishes this morning.

ITV shared a photo of Rochelle, Holly and Phillip, writing the caption: “Tomorrow at 10am on ITV1 and STV, it’s welcome back after the Easter holidays to Phillip and get better soon to Holly who’s off ill for a few days.

“Phillip and Rochelle have a packed show with Gyles and Camilla, John Torode, Josie, Dr Sara and a very special live announcement from Alison Hammond around midday!

“It's also the return of the biggest competition in Daytime 12 at 12, where one viewer could walk away with £12k in tax free cash.

“And the question of the day, does the Boots miracle skin cream actually work?

“We've got all that and more, from 10am on #ThisMorning.”

Rochelle added: "Looking after my girl @hollywilloughby seat this week… Get well soon.”

Monday also marks Phillip Schofield’s first day back to work in three weeks after his brother was found guilty of 11 charges.

During the introduction to the show, Phillip thanked fans for their support during this tough time. He said: “I wanted to say it's really lovely to be back.

"I have missed the show and I have missed you, I want to thank you for all your kind messages of support, it's really appreciated.”

This comes after Timothy was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court of sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019.

Following the guilty verdict, Phillip released a statement via his Instagram page where he said he "welcomed the guilty verdicts".

The statement read: "My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected.

"If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my sibling, I would have acted immediately to protect that victim and their family."

Rochelle Humes has replaced Holly Willoughby on This Morning. Picture: ITV

He added: "These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother."

What are shingles?

According to the NHS, shingles is an infection caused by the chickenpox virus that causes a painful rash.

According to the Shingles Support Society (SSS), the first sign of the rash is usually red patches.

There may also be itching, tingling or burning under the skin, pain around the area and ‘fluid-filled blisters’ that burst and turn into sores before they dry out.

Those who think they have shingles should get advice from 111 as soon as possible.