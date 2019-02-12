Who is Uri Gellar? Israeli psychic who is hypnotising Megan Barton-Hanson

Megan Barton Hanson has enlisted the help of Uri Geller to cure her anxiety. Picture: PA

Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson has recruited the spoon-bending psychic to help cure her anxiety problems.

Megan Barton-Hanson is flying to Israel with her personal trainer Matt Fiddes to get treatment for anxiety issues and to help her cut down on cigarettes.

A source told The Sun: "Megan asked Matt for help so he's called in the world's best.

"Matt is planning on flying Megan to Israel via private jet where Uri will help her manage her anxieties and help her quit smoking.

“Megan is conscious her fans look up to her and she wants to set a good example and pack in the ciggies once and for all.”

She is seeking the help of psychic Uri Geller so here's everything you need to know about the 72-year-old.

Who is Uri Geller?

Uri Geller is a 72-year-old illusionist, magician, TV personality, psychic and therapist from Tel Aviv, Israel.

Although known for his wacky TV appearances and bold claims of trickery and illusion he is also renowned as a therapist and has previously helped professional sportsmen with anxiety including the Reading and England football teams.

Uri Geller performing his famous spoon bending trick. Picture: PA

Why is he famous?

He is most known for his infamous live TV appearances where he claimed to bend spoons with his mind as well as conjuring other 'telekinetic' illusions.

Across his career he has also made many bizarre claims of paranormal powers that he possesses.

He once confessed under hypnosis that he was sent to earth by aliens and has correctly predicted the outcomes of many sporting events over the years.