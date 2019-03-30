Are you telling the tooth Warwick? Potter star plays epic prank on dentist

Warwick Davis gave his dentist a shock. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

This would be a pretty epic April Fools joke.

Warwick Davis has revealed he pranked his dentist by turning up his appointment wearing the false teeth he used to play a wizard in the Harry Potter films.

The actor, 49, wore dentures to play both Professor Filius Flitwick and Griphook the goblin in the hugely-successful movie series.

And after taking them home as a souvenir, Warwick decided to give Professor Fliwick's 'perfect teeth' another outing.

He says: "I actually wore Professor Flitwick’s teeth to the dentist for a check-up once. He has the most perfect set of teeth. The dentist started looking around thinking something is odd here."

But fun-loving Warwick kept the joke going until the end of the appointment, adding: "When I left I threw them down on the counter I said ‘what has he done to me!?’ and the receptionist looked horrified! We then had a joke about it!”

In an interview to toast the new Gringotts Wizarding Bank extension at the Warner Bros Studio Tour, Warwick also revealed one of his funniest on-set memories.

Warwick Davis and wife Samantha. Picture: Getty

Key please. Enter Gringotts Wizarding Bank this April. #EnterStranger pic.twitter.com/r7To1BEO3Q — WB Tour London (@wbtourlondon) January 29, 2019

He said: "It was actually when my two children and wife were here at Gringotts with me. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 my wife and children played Goblins.

"My son Harrison was six at the time and said he was hungry and couldn’t wait. I had to go and ask if they could get Harrison something to eat. "They then had to shut down filming for ten minutes so he could eat a banana before resuming filming. I don’t know where he gets that attitude from!”

We don't either!

Gringotts Wizarding Bank at The Warner Bros Studio Tour opens on April 6th.