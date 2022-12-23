What films are on Christmas Eve?
23 December 2022, 10:58 | Updated: 23 December 2022, 14:20
From Home Alone to The Grinch, here is a list of all the festive films you can watch on TV this Christmas Eve.
Want to spend the day before Christmas snuggled up on the sofa binge-watching festive films? You're spoilt for choice with this year's telly offering.
Christmas Eve's schedule is jam-packed with heartwarming Christmas classics, hilarious children's hits and even some awesome adventure movies.
From Love Actually and Arthur Christmas to Shrek The Halls, Home Alone and Santa Claus, there's something for everyone to watch while they're stuffing their faces with chocolate oranges.
So turn on your TV and get settled for a day of festive fun with all the free films playing on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Eve films to watch for free
- 7.25am - The Snowman, Channel 4
- 7.50am - The Snowman and the Snowdog, Channel 4
- 8.25am - Father Christmas, Channel 4
- 9am - Terry Pratchett's The Abominable Snow Baby, Channel 4
- 9.50am - Holiday on the Buses, ITV3
- 9.55am - King of Kings, BBC2
- 10am - Shrek the Halls, Channel 4
- 10.05am - A Cinderella Story, ITV2
- 11am - Miracle on 34th Street, Film4
- 11.30am - How to Train Your Dragon, Channel 4
- 11.30am - Scrooge, Channel 5
- 11.35am - A Christmas Carol, ITV3
- 11.45am - Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, ITV4
- 12pm - Nativity Rocks! ITV2
- 12.45pm - Arthur Christmas, ITV1
- 1.05pm - Shaun the Sheep - The Flight before Christmas, BBC1
- 1.15pm - Ice Age: Collision Course, Film4
- 1.25pm - It's a Wonderful Life, Channel 4
- 1.25pm - Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Channel 5
- 1.40pm - Christmas in the Pines, ITVBe
- 1.40pm - The Secret Life of Pets 2, BBC1
- 1.40pm - North by Northwest, BBC2
- 1.55pm - The Son of Katie Elder, ITV4
- 2.30pm - Penguins of Madagascar, ITV2
- 2.35pm - Santa Claus - The Movie, ITV1
- 3pm - Pokemon Detective Pikachu, BBC1
- 3.05pm - Shrek 2, Film4
- 3.15pm - Pearl Harbour, Channel 5
- 3.30pm - Christmas with a Crown, ITVBe
- 4.20pm - The Shootist, ITV4
- 4.50pm - Addams Family Values, Film4
- 4.55pm - The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse, BBC1
- 4pm - The Snowman, Channel 4
- 4.35pm - The Snowman and the Snowdog, Channel 4
- 4.55pm - Chariots of Fire, BBC2
- 5.15pm - Ice Age, ITV2
- 5.25pm - Home Alone, C4
- 5.25pm - The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, BBC1
- 5.25pm - A Candlelit Christmas, ITVBe
- 6.25pm - The Cowboys, ITV4
- 6.45pm - Bumblebee, Film4
- 7pm - How The Grinch Stole Christmas, ITV2
- 7.10pm - Deck The Halls, E4
- 7.15pm - Mannequin, ITVBe
- 9pm - Last Christmas, BBC3
- 9pm - Rambo III, ITV4
- 9pm - Moulin Rouge, ITVBe
- 9pm - Terminator: Dark Fate, Film4
- 10.10pm - Their Finest, BBC4
- 10.40pm - Four Weddings and a Funeral, Channel 4
- 11.05pm - Rocky 5, ITV4
- 11.35pm - Ready or Not, Film4
Best Christmas films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+
If none of those free telly classics take your fancy, below are all the best Christmas films streaming on demand...
Netflix
- Christmas Chronicles 1 & 2
- Klaus
- Jingle Jangle
- A Cinderella Story Christmas Wish
- Holidate
- Falling For Christmas
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
- Jack Frost
- Pinocchio
- Nativity
- How The Grinch Stole Christmas
- Deck The Halls
- A Very Murray Christmas
- A Storm For Christmas
- Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
- Bad Santa 2
- Office Christmas Party
- Christmas With You
- The Noel Diary
- Angel Falls Christmas
Disney+
- Santa Clause 2
- Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- A Christmas Carol
- Frozen
- Frozen II
- Olaf's Frozen Adventure
- The Christmas Star
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- One Magic Christmas
- 'Twas the Night
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- The Mighty Ducks
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
- Christmas...Again?!
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas
- Best in Snow
- Godmothered
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Santa Clause
- Mickey's Christmas Carol
- Peter Pan
- Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas!
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- Noelle
- 101 Dalmatians
- Lady and the Tramp
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe
Amazon Prime
- Love Actually
- Four Christmases
- The Holiday
- Nativity!
- Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger
- Nativity 3: Dude, Where’s My Donkey?!
- The Night Before
- Office Christmas Party
- Deck The Halls
- Christmas with the Coopers
- The Grinch Who Stole Christmas
- The Grinch
- Arthur Christmas
- Your Christmas Or Mine?
- Bad Moms: A Bad Moms Christmas
- Bad Santa 2
- Christmas with the Kranks
- Something From Tiffany's
- Becoming Santa
- This Christmas
- A Christmas Gift from Bob
- My Dad’s Christmas Date
- The Star
- Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever
- The Lost Prince
- Home for Christmas
- Scrooge
