What films are on Christmas Eve?

Christmas Eve's TV schedule is jam-packed with Christmas classics. Picture: Alamy

From Home Alone to The Grinch, here is a list of all the festive films you can watch on TV this Christmas Eve.

Want to spend the day before Christmas snuggled up on the sofa binge-watching festive films? You're spoilt for choice with this year's telly offering.

Christmas Eve's schedule is jam-packed with heartwarming Christmas classics, hilarious children's hits and even some awesome adventure movies.

From Love Actually and Arthur Christmas to Shrek The Halls, Home Alone and Santa Claus, there's something for everyone to watch while they're stuffing their faces with chocolate oranges.

So turn on your TV and get settled for a day of festive fun with all the free films playing on Christmas Eve.

Arthur Christmas is being shown on ITV1 at 12.45pm. Picture: Alamy

Christmas Eve films to watch for free

7.25am - The Snowman, Channel 4

7.50am - The Snowman and the Snowdog, Channel 4

8.25am - Father Christmas, Channel 4

9am - Terry Pratchett's The Abominable Snow Baby, Channel 4

9.50am - Holiday on the Buses, ITV3

9.55am - King of Kings, BBC2

10am - Shrek the Halls, Channel 4

10.05am - A Cinderella Story, ITV2

11am - Miracle on 34th Street, Film4

11.30am - How to Train Your Dragon, Channel 4

11.30am - Scrooge, Channel 5

11.35am - A Christmas Carol, ITV3

11.45am - Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, ITV4

12pm - Nativity Rocks! ITV2

12.45pm - Arthur Christmas, ITV1

1.05pm - Shaun the Sheep - The Flight before Christmas, BBC1

1.15pm - Ice Age: Collision Course, Film4

1.25pm - It's a Wonderful Life, Channel 4

1.25pm - Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Channel 5

1.40pm - Christmas in the Pines, ITVBe

1.40pm - The Secret Life of Pets 2, BBC1

1.40pm - North by Northwest, BBC2

1.55pm - The Son of Katie Elder, ITV4

2.30pm - Penguins of Madagascar, ITV2

2.35pm - Santa Claus - The Movie, ITV1

3pm - Pokemon Detective Pikachu, BBC1

3.05pm - Shrek 2, Film4

3.15pm - Pearl Harbour, Channel 5

3.30pm - Christmas with a Crown, ITVBe

4.20pm - The Shootist, ITV4

4.50pm - Addams Family Values, Film4

4.55pm - The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse, BBC1

4pm - The Snowman, Channel 4

4.35pm - The Snowman and the Snowdog, Channel 4

4.55pm - Chariots of Fire, BBC2

5.15pm - Ice Age, ITV2

5.25pm - Home Alone, C4

5.25pm - The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, BBC1

5.25pm - A Candlelit Christmas, ITVBe

6.25pm - The Cowboys, ITV4

6.45pm - Bumblebee, Film4

7pm - How The Grinch Stole Christmas, ITV2

7.10pm - Deck The Halls, E4

7.15pm - Mannequin, ITVBe

9pm - Last Christmas, BBC3

9pm - Rambo III, ITV4

9pm - Moulin Rouge, ITVBe

9pm - Terminator: Dark Fate, Film4

10.10pm - Their Finest, BBC4

10.40pm - Four Weddings and a Funeral, Channel 4

11.05pm - Rocky 5, ITV4

11.35pm - Ready or Not, Film4

Christmas isn't Christmas without watching Love Actually at least once. Picture: Alamy

Best Christmas films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+

If none of those free telly classics take your fancy, below are all the best Christmas films streaming on demand...

Netflix

Christmas Chronicles 1 & 2

Klaus

Jingle Jangle

A Cinderella Story Christmas Wish

Holidate

Falling For Christmas

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Jack Frost

Pinocchio

Nativity

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Deck The Halls

A Very Murray Christmas

A Storm For Christmas

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Bad Santa 2

Office Christmas Party

Christmas With You

The Noel Diary

Angel Falls Christmas

Rewatch Christmas classic The Snowman at 4pm on Channel 4. Picture: Alamy

Disney+

Santa Clause 2

Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

The Muppet Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol

Frozen

Frozen II

Olaf's Frozen Adventure

The Christmas Star

The Ultimate Christmas Present

One Magic Christmas

'Twas the Night

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

The Mighty Ducks

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Christmas...Again?!

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Best in Snow

Godmothered

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Santa Clause

Mickey's Christmas Carol

Peter Pan

Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas!

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Star Wars: A New Hope

Noelle

101 Dalmatians

Lady and the Tramp

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe

Kevin McCallister fights off the baddies in this holiday favourite on Channel 4. Picture: Alamy

Amazon Prime

Love Actually

Four Christmases

The Holiday

Nativity!

Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger

Nativity 3: Dude, Where’s My Donkey?!

The Night Before

Office Christmas Party

Deck The Halls

Christmas with the Coopers

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas

The Grinch

Arthur Christmas

Your Christmas Or Mine?

Bad Moms: A Bad Moms Christmas

Bad Santa 2

Christmas with the Kranks

Something From Tiffany's

Becoming Santa

This Christmas

A Christmas Gift from Bob

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Star

Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever

The Lost Prince

Home for Christmas

Scrooge

