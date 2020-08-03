Brits to bask in 36C again this week as heatwave continues

The first week of August looks set to be a scorcher (stock images). Picture: Getty

British heatwave: the hot weather looks set to continue in the first week of August.

Temperatures in Britain could once again reach the mid 30s, with forecasters predicting last week's heatwave could return later this week.

The mercury could reach 36C this Friday, and it's thought that the high temperatures could stick around over the weekend.

Last Friday saw an absolute scorcher of a day, with 37.8C - the hottest day of the year - being recorded in London.

Highs of 36C are expected on Friday (stock image). Picture: Getty

This week will start off cooler, with low and mid-twenties expected Monday through to Wednesday - but things will heat up on Thursday, with 30C heat predicted in some parts of the country.

A Met Office spokesperson told the Mirror that we have a "fresh feeling today compared to the weather we ended last week on", but added that temperatures will 'gradually climb'.

Friday could reach 36C, and he added that "the week will end hot and sunny, but in the middle there will be some very wet weather for some.

The hottest day of the year was recorded last Friday (stock image). Picture: Getty

"There are increasing signs that many parts will become drier, brighter and very warm to start the period with the warmest and driest weather focused across the southeast of the UK.

"For the following week, a fair amount of dry, bright warm weather looks likely for much of the UK with the possibility of some further very warm weather, especially in the southeast."

